PIATT COUNTY – Several high school and higher education students from Piatt County were recognized by their institutions recently.
Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
Northern Michigan University
Northern Michigan University announces the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Ella Adams of Monticello qualified with a grade point average of 4.00.
Loyola University
The College of Arts and Sciences at Loyola University dean’s list is a semester-by-semester acknowledgement of those full-time students (taking 12 semester hours or more) who obtain at least a 3.5 grade point average in any given academic semester.
Cody O’ Connor of White Heath made the list for the first semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois Wesleyan University’s Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year consisted of 757 students from 28 states and 28 countries. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
The following local students made the list:
Megan Schumacher of Mansfield, Illinois, a senior majoring in Nursing.
Kayleigh Hall of Monticello, Illinois, a senior majoring in Finance.
Heath Smith of Monticello, Illinois, a first-year majoring in Accounting.
Olivia Tirey of Monticello, Illinois, a first-year majoring in Biochemistry.
Jacob Tackett of Cisco, Illinois, a first-year majoring in Undecided.
Illinois Wesleyan is a liberal arts university in Bloomington.
DePauw University
The following local students have been named to DePauw University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
Triston Foran from Monticello;
Ashley Long from Monticello;
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations on this well-earned achievement!
Established in 1837, DePauw University is a liberal arts institution in Indiana.
Lakeview College of Nursing
Lakeview College of Nursing recently held a White Coat Ceremony to recognize students who achieved the transition into clinical practice within their bachelor’s degree nursing program.
Ragin Baker of Villa Grove was one of the students who was honored by receiving a white coat. Baker attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Millikin University
Millikin University is pleased to announce the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
The students named to the Dean’s List at Millikin University are listed in alphabetical order according to last name.
Kendra Barbee of Monticello
Mia Brandenburg of Cerro Gordo
Hannah Hayes of Cerro Gordo
Rye Johnson of Weldon
Colton Middleton of Lovington
Anna Quick of Ivesdale
Sara Runyen of Cerro Gordo
Grace Talbert of Monticello
Hannah Uebinger of Monticello
Brandy Adams of Monticello
Millikin University is located on a 75-acre residential campus in Decatur.
Coastal Carolina College
More than 2,700 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, including Nicolas Tackels, from Monticello.
Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.
Coastal Carolina University is a public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, S.C.
UW-La Crosse
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, is a public university in Wisconsin with less than 25,000 students.
Students earning degrees in December include: Anna Auten, of Monticello, Master of Science, Exercise and Sport Science: Physical Education Teaching