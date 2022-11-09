PIATT COUNTY – Several high school and higher education students from Piatt County were recognized by their institutions recently.
Lakeview College of Nursing
Lakeview College of Nursing recently held a White Coat Ceremony to recognize students who achieved the transition into clinical practice within their bachelor’s degree nursing program. Area students who were honored include the following:
Kelsy Marsh of Cerro Gordo. Marsh attends the College’s Danville Campus.
Malea Warner of Tuscola. Warner attends the College’s Charleston Campus.
About 25 Lakeview students participated in the recently held event at the Paris Fine Arts Center in Paris, Illinois.
The College’s faculty, who were also wearing white coats, cloaked the students with their new garments. The white color of the coat represents compassionate caring, and the student’s receipt of the jacket demonstrates a commitment to this compassionate and humanistic care, according to Katie King, who is an assistant professor at Lakeview College of Nursing. King spoke at the event about the history of the white coat and its symbolism.
Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston, also awarded numerous scholarships for the Fall 2022 semester. Area students who received awards include the following:
Hayley Barrie of Monticello. Barrie received the Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Schultz Memorial Scholarship and attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Chelsea Blaase of Monticello. Blaase received the Frona Y Tolliver, Charles & Vivian Yeager Memorial Public Health Scholarship and attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, in the fall of 2001.
Baldwin Wallace University
Dante Freund of Mansfield was among over 700 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. Freund, a graduate of University Laboratory High School majoring in music composition and instrumental performance, earned the E.S. & M.R. Griffiths Scholarship, the Vera Dragisich Zugich Music Scholarship and the William and Margaret Bachtel Scholarship.
Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, is located in Berea, Ohio, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.