PIATT COUNTY – Several high school and higher education students from Piatt County were recognized by their institutions recently.
Fort Lewis College
Carter Burgener, of Monticello, graduated from Fort Lewis College on May 14, 2022. Burgener graduated with a degree(s) in Economics.
Graduates in the 2022 Spring Commencement ceremony received Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Arts in Education degrees, as well as certificates in Pre-Health, Geographic Information System, Regenerative Food Systems, and Digital Marketing.
Washington University
Andrew Rudolph of Monticello, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Rudolph is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.
To qualify for the Dean’s List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois Wesleyan University’s Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year consisted of 743 students from 30 states and 17 countries.
Megan Schumacher, of Mansfield, a junior majoring in nursing, and Emma Helferich, of Monticello, a senior majoring in marketing, made the list.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
Illinois Wesleyan is a nationally recognized, liberal arts university, located in Bloomington.