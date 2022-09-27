MONTICELLO – A Piatt County judge is taking under advisement a motion to reconsider the court’s decision to designate the case of a juvenile accused of participating in the murder of a Hammond man as an Extended Jurisdiction Juvenile proceeding.
The male juvenile is one of three accused in the murder of a Hammond man on Jan. 26. Prosecutors say 64-year-old Michael Brown was fatally shot after he confronted the three after breaking into his garage. Two other men, Blayton Cota, 20, of Granite City, and Jerome Schmidt, 18, of Springfield, are expected to go on trial for the murder in January. Prosecutors say the juvenile was 15 at the time of the incident.
Previously, Judge Dana Rhoades denied a motion to move the case from juvenile curt to adult court, but Rhoades did grant the State’s motion to designate the case as an Extended Jurisdiction Juvenile proceeding. That means the hearings will be open to the public, unless the judge finds the hearings should be closed for the protection of any party, victim or witness.
If the trial results in a plea, finding, or guilty verdict, the court imposes sentences under the Juvenile Court Act and the Unified Code of Corrections, but the criminal sentence is stayed. If the child successfully finishes the juvenile sentence, the adult sentence is vacated.
But the juvenile’s attorney, Dan Clifton, argued in court last week that the case should remain in juvenile court.
“When the court made the ruling, it did so using the wrong standard,” Clifton said in his argument. “I don’t think the possible sentencing of 20 to 60 years is appropriate.”
Clifton argued that the EJJ and Juvenile Court criteria are virtually identical and if the case doesn’t qualify for Juvenile Court, it shouldn’t qualify for EJJ status either.
But Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry disagreed.
“I don’t believe the court got it wrong,” Perry said. “It is two totally separate proceedings.”
Clifton said there are three options for juveniles accused of major crimes.
“One, is straight Adult Court,” he said. “Two, is straight Juvenile Court. And three, is the EJJ, a middle ground for minors where it is not clear which is appropriate. But this court already found that Juvenile Court is appropriate.”
The judge took the arguments under advisement and will issue a ruling at some point before the next court date is set.