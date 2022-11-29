MONTICELLO - The Piatt County Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Mitigation Plan outlining projects and activities to reduce damages caused by severe weather and other natural and man-made hazards will be available for public review and comment starting Dec.13. The Plan, along with a summary sheet and a comment survey, will be available on the Piatt County webpage. The comment period will remain open through Dec. 30, 2022.
If you are unable to access the plan via the website, a paper copy of the Plan will be available for review at the Piatt County Courthouse, Room 105, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays the courthouse is open. Public comments received will be used to make any revisions needed before the Plan is submitted to the Illinois and Federal Emergency Management Agencies.
A public forum will be held at the Monticello Community Building, 201 N. State Street in Monticello, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Individuals can still review the plan and provide comments without participating in the public forum.
“This plan describes how the county and the participating jurisdictions have been impacted by severe weather and other natural and man-made hazards and identifies specific mitigation actions that can be taken to reduce damages to people and property before events occur,” explained Piatt County EMA Director Rob Bross.
The Piatt County All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee has been conducting working meetings open to the public since November 2021.
The committee prepared this plan update with technical assistance from state and federal agencies as well as a consultant specializing in emergency management planning.
The municipalities of Bement, Cisco, Hammond, Mansfield, and Monticello, as well as Monticello Township, Willow Branch Township, Bement CUSD #5, Kirby Medical Center, Cisco Fire Department, Monticello Fire & Rescue, and Mid Piatt Fire Protection District have participated in the planning process.