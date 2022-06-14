MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Nursing Home was fined $25,000 by the Illinois Department of Public Health for failing to provide safe supervision for two residents, resulting in falls for both residents.
The violations are considered type “A” violations, which pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has resulted. It is the least serious of the two categories. A type “AA” violation is one in which a death has occurred.
According to the IDPH, the nursing home failed to provide safety and supervision for the two residents, who each had avoidable falls that resulted in injuries requiring medical treatment.
One incident occurred on Dec. 8, 2021, when the resident requested assistance to use the bathroom.
A Certified Nursing Assistant entered the room and placed a walker in front of the resident for transfer. As the CNA turned away from the resident to close the curtain for privacy, the resident lost their balance and fell, according to the state’s report.
The patient was transferred to a hospital for left hip pain and later transferred to another hospital for possible surgery on a fractured hip.
On Oct. 6, 2021, a resident fell and suffered a cut above the eyebrow. The investigation revealed the resident dropped the television remote and bent over to pick it up and fell forward. There is no indication the resident required hospitalization.
A staff member was on break at the time of the incident and did not call for a CNA to monitor the area, according to the report.
In the report, nursing home officials said they will take steps to make sure the incident doesn’t happen again.
“Based on previous evaluations and current data, the staff will identify interventions related to the resident’s specific risks and causes to try to prevent the resident from failing and to try to minimize complications from falling,” nursing home officials said in their investigation.
“These incidents were self-reported by the administration of the nursing home to IDPH when they occurred,” said Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter. “The families of those involved were notified immediately and were made aware of the investigations and the outcomes. We will continue to comply with IDPH and all state regulations. Our residents’ safety and health remain our top priority.”