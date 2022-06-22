MONTICELLO – Officials in Piatt County are identifying projects and activities designed to protect Piatt County residents and property from natural and man-made hazards in case of severe weather or natural hazards.
The county and the municipalities throughout the county have been participating in the planning process.
Piatt County EMA Director Rob Bross is coordinating the effort for the county.
There have been six federally-declared disasters in Piatt County since 1968 said Andrea Bostwick, the Emergency Management Services Manager at American Environmental Corporation in Springfield. More than 700 verified natural hazard events have been documented over the last 20 to 70 years. At least $11.8 million in damages have resulted from approximately 62 documented natural hazard events. Also, $32.1 million in crop damages were recorded for just four events.
“Severe storms are the most frequently occurring natural hazard in Piatt County,” she said. Since 1961, there have been at least 256 different events causing property damage and/or personal injury.
There have been at least 98 verified events involving severe winter storms since 1950 and 50 extreme cold events since 1995. Two of the six federal disaster declarations for Piatt County included winter storms – the 1990 Valentine’s Day ice storm and a Dec. 1, 2006 winter storm.
Floods, excessive heat, drought, tornadoes and earthquakes were also identified as natural hazards that have damaged property or caused injury in Piatt County. On Jan. 7, 1952, an earthquake with a magnitude between 2.0 and 2.9 occurred abut one mile southeast of Mansfield.
The average tornado in Piatt County is approximately 2.4 miles long and 77 yards wide. The average area covered by a tornado in Piatt County is 0.1 square miles.
The highest recorded F-Scale rating for a tornado in the county was an F4, which occurred on March 20, 1976. This tornado was also the longest and widest tornado in the county. It was 17.2 miles long and was 800 yards wide, almost one-half of a mile.
The committee finalized eight mitigation goals to work on during the next five years, when the group will re-organize and update the plan.
Those goals include:
1) Lessen the impacts of hazards on new and existing infrastructure (buildings, roads, bridges, utilities, water supplies, sanitary sewer systems, etc.) in order to promote hazard-resistant communities.
2) Incorporate hazard mitigation strategies into existing and new community plans and regulations.
3) Develop long-term strategies to educate residents and businesses on the hazards affecting the county, the actions they can take before a hazard event occurs to protect themselves, their households, homes and businesses and the resources available to implement identified actions in an effort to promote hazard resiliency.
4) Protect the lives, health and safety of the individuals living in the county from the dangers caused by natural and man-made hazards.
5) Place a priority on protecting community lifelines (i.e., safety and security; food, water and shelter; health and medical; energy; communication; and transportation), public services and schools.
6) Preserve and protect the rivers, streams and floodplains in the county.
7) Ensure future development does not increase the vulnerability of h azard-prone areas within the county or create unintended exposures to natural and man-made hazards.
8) Protect historic, cultural, and natural resources from the effects of natural and man-made hazards.
The committee will meet again on Sept. 13 to finalize their goals and plans, and will begin the process of finalizing grant requests from FEMA for projects to assist with public safety as a result of a natural hazard. A public forum to gather input from Piatt County residents will also be scheduled.
Piatt County EMA Director Rob Bross asked for assistance in encouraging representatives from DeLand and Cerro Gordo to attend the Sept. 13 meeting.