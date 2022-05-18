MONTICELLO - Piatt County Real Estate Tax Bills are scheduled to be released May 13, 2022. The first installment is due June 15, 2022 and the second installment is due Sept. 1, 2022.
If you should have received your tax bill and did not receive it, please contact the Piatt County Treasurer’s office at (217-762-4866). Failure of a taxpayer to receive a tax bill does not relieve them of their tax liability.
If your mailing address has changed, please contact the Supervisor of Assessments office (217-762-4266) with your address change. It is the taxpayer’s responsibility to report any mailing address changes to the Supervisor of Assessments office. Any questions on assessments or exemptions should be directed to the Supervisor of Assessments office.
Taxes may be paid at any bank in Piatt County, by mail (Piatt County Treasurer, PO Box 116, Monticello, Il. 61856), in person at the Treasurer’s office (Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) in the Piatt County Courthouse, Room 101, 101 W Washington St, Monticello, or by credit card or e check on line at piatt.gov and click on the link “Online Real Estate Tax Payments”.
A convenience fee is charged by the credit card company for online payments and is detailed at this link. With all payments, other than online payments, the payment coupon attached to the bottom of the tax bill must accompany the payment.
The county has added a drop box at the north door of the Piatt County Courthouse for your tax payment as well. Please use an envelope to contain your coupon and payment.
Contact the Piatt County Treasurer’s office (217-762-4866) with any questions.