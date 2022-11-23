MONTICELLO - Love Beyond Measure, is this year’s theme for the Piatt County Red Kettle Campaign.
Yes, it is approaching that time of year again, where the ringing of bells can be heard outside County Market and the Tractor Supply Co for four consecutive Saturdays beginning Nov. 26. In addition, small table-top red kettles will be placed inside various businesses throughout Piatt County where patrons can make donations.
These businesses by city are Mama T’s Pizza in Bement, Judy’s Kitchen in Cerro Gordo and in Monticello: Dairy Queen, 3R², Holly’s Country Kitchen, Friends, Red Wheel, Subway, True Value, and Willow Tree Missions.
Last year’s Red Kettle Campaign was a huge success raising just over $8,900! Did you know that 90% of the money remains here in Piatt County? Jeannine Primmer, of the local Salvation Army service unit, stated, “The majority of assistance provided this past year was for helping defray the cost of rent, utility bills, power bills, and medical bills.”
This money would not have been raised without support from our 12 local businesses, over 111 volunteer bell ringers and the generous members of our county. Placing bell ringers and small table-top kettles in high-traffic areas allow more members of the community to donate to this worthy cause.
A Salvation Army kettle by itself does not get much attention. However, that same kettle either strategically displayed next to a small business checkout counter or the larger kettles adorned by individuals, couples, families, and children ringing bells results in big heart-felt donations.
We need your help again this year. Would you like to ring a bell on a Saturday for an hour? You can go to our Facebook page, Piatt County Red Kettle Campaign 2022, to sign up for the date and time that works for you.
In addition, donations can be made either online or by check. The URL for online giving is also on the Facebook page.
Checks can be made out to the Salvation Army in care of Crossroads Church and either dropped in a red kettle or mailed to the church at 1602 N 1125 East Rd, Monticello IL 61856.
The Piatt County Service Unit accepts referrals from Piatt County churches and organizations. If your church or organization is aware of a Piatt County resident facing a short-term emergency, please contact pcredkettle@gmail.com and provide the following information:
• Your Name/ Organization/ Contact Information
• Name of Piatt County resident(s) in need/Contact Information
• Description of Short-Term Emergency or Disaster
• Description of what is needed to help the resident(s)
So, thank you Piatt County - for your generous donations, the gift of your time and smiling faces and for your support of this longtime holiday tradition. The money, time, and joy that you share will make a difference for Piatt County residents in need all year long.