MONTICELLO - The 2023 Stewardship Week is the last week of April 24 -28.
The Piatt County District for Soil & Water Conservation celebrates Stewardship Week by reinforcing Arbor Day in America. At the end of the week each third grade elementary student in Piatt County will receive a white pine seedling tree.
There are 500 trees that will be delivered to students by Arbor Day on Friday, April 28. Elementary students can get the opportunity to take home, plant and care for a tree on “Tree” Day.
The outreach service is provided by the PCSWCD Foundation. On behalf of the Piatt County SWCD Board, thank you for your continued support and contributions to helping make this possible.
A special thank you to landowners, residents and farmers that make annual donations.
Please visit the website: www.PiattCountySWCD.com to learn more.