MONTICELLO – The unemployment rate for Piatt County for October 2022 was reported at 3.0%, up .1% from last month and even from a year ago, according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In DeWitt County, the rate was 3.6%, which was the same as a month ago and .2% lower than last year.
In Piatt County, there were 8,723 residents in the labor force. Of those, 8,457 had jobs and 266 were still looking.
In DeWitt County, there were 7,384 in the labor force. Of those, 7,115 had jobs and 269 were looking.
In McLean County, the rate was 3.4%, which was the same as a month ago and .5% off from last year. In Champaign County, the rate was reported to be 3.7%, which was a decrease of .1% from last month, and down .1% from a year ago.
In Macon County, the September 2022 rate was 5.7%, the same as last month, but down 0.5% from a year ago.
Statewide
Jobs increased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in October according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate decreased in twelve metropolitan areas, increased in one and was unchanged in one.
“Job growth in every corner of the state has remained consistently strong for more than a year and a half” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Employers and jobseekers alike are encouraged to take advantage of the employment services IDES has to offer to participate in the expanding labor market.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.5%, +7,700), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+5.1%, +9,300), and the Chicago Metro Division (+3.9%, +142,800). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing and Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas each); Mining and Construction and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Education and Health Services (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade (eleven areas); Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (ten areas); Professional and Business Services and Government (eight areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-1.3 points to 5.9%), the Chicago Metro Division (-0.7 point to 4.4%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-0.7 point to 3.5%). The unemployment rate increased slightly in the Kankakee MSA (+0.1 point to 5.3%).
Champaign-Urbana MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.7 percent in October 2022 was unchanged from the October 2021 level.
Nonfarm employment increased by +500 compared to last October.
Leisure-Hospitality (+900), Educational-Health Services (+500), Construction (+300), and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+200) had the largest payroll gains over the year. The Government (-1,800) and Retail Trade (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.
Decatur MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.7 percent in October 2022 , a decrease of -0.5 percentage point from October 2021. There were an estimated 2,659 unemployed people in the labor force in October 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +900 compared to one year ago.
Employment increased in Manufacturing (+500), Educational and Health Services (+300), Construction and Mining (+200), Leisure and Hospitality (+100), Other Services (+100), and Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+100).
Payrolls were unchanged in Information, Wholesale Trade, Financial Activities, and Professional and Business Services.
October payrolls declined in Government (-300), and Retail Trade (-100).
Springfield MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9 percent in October 2022 from 4.3 percent in October 2021. There were an estimated 4,123 unemployed people in the labor force in October 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by +2,500 compared to one year ago.
Payrolls increased in Educational and Health Services (+1,200), Leisure and Hospitality (+600), Government (+500), Mining and Construction (+100), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+100), Manufacturing (+100), and Wholesale Trade (+100).
No payroll changes were reported in Retail Trade, Professional and Business Services, and Other Services.
Decreased employment was reported in Information (-100) and Financial Activities (-100).