MONTICELLO – The unemployment rate for Piatt County for September 2022 was reported at 2.9%, down .7% from last month and .5% from a year ago, according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In DeWitt County, the rate was 3.6%, which was .4% lower than a month ago and .4% lower than last year.
In Piatt County, there were 8,693 residents in the labor force. Of those, 8,440 had jobs and 253 were still looking.
There were 7,313 in the labor force. Of those, 7,047 had jobs and 266 were looking.
In McLean County, the rate was 3.4%, which was .5% lower than a month ago and .5% off from last year. In Champaign County, the rate was reported to be 3.6%, which was an decrease of .9% from last month, and down .7% from a year ago.
In Macon County, the September 2022 rate was 5.7%, down .8% from last month, but down 1.3% from a year ago.
Statewide
For the fourth straight month, the unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in September according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros.
“Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of jobseeker.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metro (+4.7%, +169,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.4%, +6,100), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+3.9%, +7,000) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (+3.9% +16,000). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Manufacturing (fourteen areas each); Leisure and Hospitality (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade (eleven areas); Professional and Business Services, Education and Health Services, and Government (ten areas each); and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (eight areas).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-1.8 points to 5.9%) and the Decatur MSA (-1.3 points to 5.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 92 counties, increased in 5, and was unchanged in 5.
Champaign-Urbana MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.5 percent in September 2022 from 4.2 percent in September 2021. The last time the September rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.0 percent.
Nonfarm employment increased by +1,600 compared to last September.
Leisure-Hospitality (+800), Educational-Health Services (+700), Construction(+300), Manufacturing (+200), and Professional-Business Services (+200) had the largest payroll gains over the year. The largest employment declines were reported in Government (-900).
Decatur MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.7 percent in September 2022 , a decrease of -1.3 percentage points from September 2021. There were an estimated 2,674 unemployed people in the labor force in September 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +900 compared to one year ago.
Employment increased in Manufacturing (+400), Educational and Health Services (+300), Construction and Mining (+200), Leisure and Hospitality (+200), and Professional and Business Services (+100).
Payrolls were unchanged in Retail Trade, Information, Wholesale Trade, Financial Activities, Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, and Other Services.
September payrolls declined in Government (-300).
Bloomington MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.4 percent in September 2022 from 3.9 percent in September 2021.
Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +2,400. Educational-Health Services (+500), Government (+500), Retail Trade (+400), Construction (+300), and Leisure-Hospitality (+300) had the largest payroll gains over the year. No sectors had employment declines from a year ago.
Springfield MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.8 percent in September 2022 from 4.8 percent in September 2021. There were an estimated 4,051 unemployed people in the labor force in September 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by +3,800 compared to one year ago.
Payrolls increased in Educational and Health Services (+1,900), Leisure and Hospitality (+500), Government (+500), Retail Trade (+300), Mining and Construction (+200), Professional and Business Services (+100), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+100), Manufacturing (+100), Other Services (+100), and Wholesale Trade (+100).
No payroll changes were reported in Financial Activities.
Decreased employment was reported in Information (-100).