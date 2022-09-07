MONTICELLO – The unemployment rate for Piatt County for July 2022 was reported at 3.7%, down a full percentage point from a year ago and the same as it was last month.
In DeWitt County, the rate was at 4.1%, down 0.8% from a year ago and also 0.2% from last month.
In McLean County, the rate was 4%, down 0.9% from last year. In Macon County, there was a drop of 1.2% over the year to 6.5%. In Champaign County, the unemployment rate was down 1.1% from a year ago, standing at 4.3%.
The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in July according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.
“The data is an indication that economic recovery is taking place throughout the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As unemployment rates continue to decline and jobs increase, IDES is committed to providing training and employment services with its local partners to connect workers and employers together in the Illinois workforce.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.5%, +7,600), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.8%, +8,600), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.8%, +173,600). each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.4 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.3 points to 6.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.5 points to 3.8%).
The over-the-year unemployment rate decreased in 99 counties, increased in two counties, and remained unchanged in one county.
Central Illinois Highlights
Decatur MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in July 2022 , a decrease of -1.2 percentage points from July 2021. There were an estimated 3,140 unemployed people in the labor force in July 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +800 compared to one year ago.
Employment increased in Manufacturing (+500), Construction and Mining (+300), Educational and Health Services (+100), Other Services (+100), and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+100), and Leisure and Hospitality (+100).
Payrolls were unchanged in Wholesale Trade, Financial Activities, Professional and Business Services, and Information.
July payrolls declined in Government (-300) and Retail Trade (-100).
Springfield MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.3 percent in July 2022 from 5.5 percent in July 2021. There were an estimated 4,682 unemployed people in the labor force in July 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by +4,200 compared to one year ago.
Payrolls increased in Educational and Health Services (+1,500), Government (+700), Leisure and Hospitality (+600), Professional and Business Services (+500), Information (+500), Manufacturing (+200), Retail Trade (+200), Mining and Construction (+200), and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+100).
No payroll changes were reported in Wholesale Trade or Other Services.
Decreased employment was reported in Financial Activities (-300).