MONTICELLO – Piattran officials are considering options which may include building an entirely new facility away from its North Market Street home.
In April, Executive Director Jami Trybom told the county’s Building and Grounds Committee that she had received a state grant to build a new storage facility to house buses and vans.
The $800,000 state grant is good for six years but last week, committee member Jerry Edwards suggested moving the Piattran headquarters from the current location to county-owned property at the Safety Complex.
“I propose we seriously consider this,” he said.
The deadline for a state grant that could help with construction costs is at the end of the month, and committee officials initially told Trybom to try and get the materials together to submit a grant request. But Piatt County Board Chairman Ray Spencer cautioned the committee about moving too fast.
“This hasn’t been vetted by the Building and Grounds Committee and nobody has talked with the sheriff about this,” he said. “Before you get the cart completely before the horse, I think we need to slow down, get some estimates and see if it is even possible.”
Trybom said she also had concerns about the willingness of the Illinois Department of Transportation to help build another building when the $1 million the agency helped to finance is now only seven years old.
“You have outgrown this building,” said committee member Randy Shumard. “They are always building buildings and then tearing them down.”
Trybom says a new place would help with the security of the buses. Over the summer, thieves have stolen three catalytic converters.
Trybom will continue to look at various options and update the committee in August.
Raise request
Trybom is hoping for a raise but the chairman of the county board is questioning whether now is the right time for an increase in expenses.
Trybom placed her request for a raise on the July 7 Transportation Committee’s agenda. Last month, Trybom had warned the committee that she may need to ask the county for a loan to meet expenses since some state reimbursements had not yet arrived. Since then, those payments have arrived and there is no further need for a loan.
Although not on the committee, Spencer attended the July 7 meeting and questioned the request for a raise.
“Last month, you had said that you weren’t able to make payroll and may need to request a loan, so I was really surprised to see on the agenda about a salary increase for the director,” he said. “I just found that a little odd in light of your financial situation.”
Trybom still made her plea.
“I can get up to a $10,000 a year raise without affecting our budget,” she said.
Her current salary is $71,489, which she said is far less than other department heads such as Piatt County Mental Health Executive Director Tony Kirkman and Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter receive.
Trybom’s salary is paid through Illinois Department of Transportation grants.
“So even a salary increase wouldn’t change the tax levy for Piattran,” she said.
All employees have received raises this year, she said, even though it has affected her budget.
“Obviously, I weigh all of the factors when I am submitting a budget and if I give the employees a raise and yet I am still getting the same amount of money from the state, then I have to reduce expenses someplace,” she said. “However, in the four years I have been here, we have never drawn down our entire IDOT grant.”
The committee can recommend a salary increase, but the full county board must approve it. The board is scheduled to meet July 13 and a motion to give her a 5% annual increase is on the budget.
“When you look at my salary and compare it to everyone else in this county who runs a department, or HR or anything, I am at least $10,000 a year less,” she said.
In May, the county increased the salaries of the county clerk and treasurer’ office with a 3% annual increase effective with the next term in office.
“Those were elected officials and so that would not pertain to you,” Committee Chairman Todd Henricks said. “But it is something we can discuss in closed session and possibly bring something to the full board.”
Trybom received a 3% raise on Aug. 20, 2020