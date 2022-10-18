MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Board is looking for a new transportation director for Piattran after firing Jami Trybom during a county board meeting Wednesday.
Piattran’s mission is to provide accessible transportation to the general public that travel within, to, or from Piatt County. It was founded in 1982 and is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation and a local match from the Piatt County Board, individual and township/village donations and contracts with human service agencies.
Previously, an audit, requested by the board, discovered Trybom had given herself unauthorized bonuses during the last two years. Trybom said the bonus money was due to her because of the (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) CARES Act, which provided extra funding to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
When Trybom requested a raise in July, she sought to strengthen her case by telling county officials she had not received a raise in several years. When county documents proved otherwise, she described it as a “misstatement.”
County officials then ordered the audit, which found the unauthorized bonus pay. The audit also discovered that Trybom’s paychecks were signed by a subordinate and she also signed the subordinant’s paycheck, leaving no “checks and balances,” according to Dustin Harmon, the county administrative consultant.
According to the audit, the analysis revealed the director had received two special payments for “hazard pay” in April and August of 2021 totaling $4,805 and an additional $956.25 in “hazard pay” added incrementally to regular payroll between May and July 2021.
In the audit, the director reported four incidents of increases in her compensation since January of 2020. She reported that only one increase was due to board action.
“The director reported that she had increased hers and others’ salaries while making minimum wage increases to ‘avoid compression of wages.’ There were no board action related to these increases,” the audit reported.
Recommendations
At a Personnel Committee meeting earlier this month, the audit, which was conducted by Bellwether, the county’s administrative consultant team, suggested four recommendations to ensure such practices would not occur again.
They include:
1) Document current non-elected department heads’ compensation including all allowances.
2) Publish policies and guidelines to non-elected department heads on their authorities to administer payroll within their departments.
3) Establish process and timing linking non-elected department heads to compensation review linked to other annual budget approval.
4) Encourage committees to separately address any department action or policy that may be directly beneficial to the non-elected department head.
But some board members didn’t think that was enough and suggested that her actions were terminable.
The board discussed the matter in a 65-minute closed session prior to the vote, but did not discuss it in open session. Board Chairman Ray Spencer, and board members Gail Jones, Shannon Carroll, and Jerry Edwards voted in favor of the termination. Randy Shumard and Todd Henricks voted against it.
Trybom, who was in attendance at the Wednesday meeting, declined comment after the vote.
Samantha Koon told the PCJR that that she did not agree with the board’s action.
“I think that there were pieces of information that I don’t know, but I don’t think that this accurately represents what has transpired during the past year for her,” Koon said. “I wish the board had reconsidered and I think that folks need to show up for elections in a couple of weeks and make sure that they are voting for people who represent their interests and their wishes for how this county is managed and run.”
Prior to the vote, several people spoke on Trybom’s behalf.
“Today’s personnel action is no more than a political witchhunt orchestrated by (Board Chairman) Ray Spencer,” said Evan Smith. “Throughout Ray’s tenure as chairman, over and over, we have seen him use his position to further his personal agenda. That’s unacceptable and this is no different. Today, I ask the county board members to do what is right and to keep Jami as director of Piattran. Jami is an asset to our county and all she brings. My children, my family members, and community members only have praises for Piattran. It’s efficient. It’s affordable. And it’s effective. Were mistakes made? I don’t know. I wasn’t at the meeting. But it sounded like she got arrested doing her job.”
No criminal charges have been filed, but others supported Trybom, as well. Trybom replaced Eileen Sierra-Brown after she resigned in May 2018.
Katie Helm, the president of Piatt County Senior Citizens, said she has worked with three Piattran directors.
“It runs smoother now than it ever has,” she said, “and that is because of Jami.”
The assistant director of Piattran, Tim Gadbury, also praised his boss.
“Jami is my fourth director and I can say without a doubt that Piattran runs smoother today than it has ever been ran,” he said. “That is because of her dedication and her care for this community and the surrounding areas. We work as a family. We work as a team. If you get rid of her, you are not only going to affect this family and this team, but you will affect this entire community.”
“One organization that promotes Piatt County is Piattran,” said Monticello Chamber of Commerce Director Shelly Crawford-Stock. “The community actually knows about Piattran and we are very lucky to have that. I ask that you consider and recognize that.”
Gadbury was named as interim director while a search for a new director begins.