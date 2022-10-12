MONTICELLO – Jami Trybom has been fired by the Piatt County Board as the transportation director of Piattran.
Previously, an audit, requested by the board, discovered Trybom had given herself unauthorized bonuses during the last two years. Trybom said the bonus money was due to her because of the CARES Act, which provided extra funding to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
When Trybom requested a raise in July, she sought to strengthen her case by telling county officials she had not received a raise in several years. When county documents proved otherwise, she described it as a “misstatement.” County officials then ordered the audit, which found the unauthorized bonus pay. The audit also discovered that Trybom’s paychecks were signed by a subordinate and she also signed the subordinate’s paycheck, leaving no “checks and balances,” according to Dustin Harmon, the county administrative consultant.
At a Personnel Committee meeting earlier this month, the audit, which was conducted by Bellwether, the county’s administrative consultant team, suggested four recommendations to ensure such practices would not occur again.
But some board members didn’t think that was enough and suggested that her actions were terminable.
The board discussed the matter in a 65-minute closed session prior to the vote. Board Chairman Ray Spencer, and board members Gail Jones, Shannon Carroll, and Jerry Edwards voted in favor of the termination. Randy Shumard and Todd Henricks voted against it.
Trybom, who was in attendance at the Wednesday meeting, declined comment after the vote.
