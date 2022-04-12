MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Transportation Department needs more space and officials would like to build a new building on in its property at 1925 N. Market St. in Monticello.
Piattran Transportation Director Jami Trybom told the county’s Building and Grounds Committee last week that she has received a state grant to build a new storage facility to house buses and vans.
“It is a 60 X 80-foot building and we’re proposing to put it in the grassy area in front,” she said. “It would have an exit to the current entrance to the mental health center and Piattran, and one over by where the new parking lot just went.”
It would primarily house three large buses – the 22- and 26-passenger buses and all three mini vans.
“That frees up space for all of our other buses in our current building,” she added.
The building will be heated with radiant heat, similar to what the current storage facilities are using, she said.
But before plans can be made, much work still needs to be completed, Trybom acknowledged.
“There will be a significant amount of groundwork that will need to be done,” she said.
Last August, Cleary Buildings provided an estimate, but Trybom said that it is likely to increase due to supply chain issues and inflation.
“We are at the very beginning stages of this,” Trybom said. “I have six years to build the building so I am not asking for this to be built tomorrow. I just want to start the process.”
“I think where we are at a place that she is outgrowing where she is at,” said board member Jerry Edwards.
Committee Chairman Shannon Carroll suggested talking with City of Monticello officials next.
“I think the city would be the big starting point before getting too far in-depth with this,” he said. “We need to know what has to be done as far as stormwater retention and get their blessing on what needs to be done,” he said.
County Engineer Eric Seibring told the committee said that when the additional parking spaces were built at Piattran, the city gave a variance on the city’s storm runoff ordinance.
“So, I think you have used your one favor on that one lot,” he said. “What I think you are going to struggle with is having some sort of stormwater plan that is going to be approved by the city. More than likely, they will make you put in some sort of retention/detention pond or system which will just add another expense.”
Trybom said the department received three buses during the Covid pandemic, despite ridership being down because of the pandemic.
“We received three buses during the last two years even with Covid,” she said. “But I am still running 10 routes every single day, it’s just that they are not filled like they were during Covid. I still send a bus to Decatur and a bus to Rantoul and two buses to Champaign. So I still need the same number of buses, it’s just that ridership is still low.”
Trybom will update the committee after she receives more information from the city.