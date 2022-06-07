MONTICELLO – Piattran Transportation Director Jami Trybom is concerned about finances and is looking at all options to ease the strain.
“Our balance vs. claims that are either already paid or projected to be paid for is in the negative,” Trybom told the transportation committee last week. “We are expecting a check from the state. We have $26,000 in bills we have to pay next month and that doesn’t include payroll. There is a high likelihood that I may be coming to the July (county board) meeting asking to borrow money.”
When revenues dropped during the Covid-19 pandemic, Piattran had difficulty in meeting expenses, requiring the agency to borrow from the county when state reimbursements lagged. The borrowing was paid back to the county when Piattran received money from the state.
Trybom is hoping that the agency will receive some help through the American Rescue Plan Act. The county has already received $1.59 million in ARPA funds and have already distributed that.
A similar amount will be added this summer.
But other county agencies are also asking for assistance.
“I am concerned because of where our finances fall, basically being in the negative, with the bills that we have and everything,” she said.
At the county’s finance committee meeting, County Administrative Consultant Dustin Harmon of Bellwether that ARPA funds should be here soon, but cautioned the committee that there will be more requests than money available.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” he said.
“Still Trybom said she won’t stop making the request.
“As someone who provides transportation for your constituents, it’s going to be sad if we don’t get it because then we are going to have to cut some of our services,” she added. “So then who are we going to cut? Providing transportation from the mental health center? Providing transportation from the school? Providing transportation for the elderly? We will begin having to make those decisions.”
Committee Chairman Todd Henricks said that he understood and her request for funds will be considered.
“It is still on the table,” he told her.
Piattran’s mission is to provide accessible transportation to the general public that travel within, to, or from Piatt County. It was founded in 1982 and is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation and a local match from the Piatt County Board, individual and township/village donations and contracts with human service agencies.
“Everyone that has lost revenue, we will try to help,” Henricks said.
“Right now, we have $45,000 more in requests than we do funding,” said committee member Jerry Edwards.
“It just seems like every department has received something and the one request that Piattran has made, we have received nothing,” Trybom said.
Rate increase
Committee member Randy Shumard asked if the rates should be increased due to the rising fuel costs.
“When you think about the price of diesel fuel at $5.19 per gallon and you don’t know what it is going to be in the fall,” he said. “I think it is something you should consider so at least we are breaking even.”
Trybom said she has already thought about it.
“Raising rates is something I have considered,” she said.
Adult fares (ages 19-59) are $3 in the City of Monticello, $5 in Piatt County and $7 out of county.
Seniors who aren’t registered with Piattran, students under 18 and fares for disabled individuals are $2 in Monticello, $4 in county, and $6 outside of the county.
Seniors over 60 can register with Piattran and are allowed unlimited free rides on regularly scheduled routes in the county.
“One of the things that we have seen a huge decrease in is donations,” she said. “We used to get donations on our buses all of the time. Seniors who ride for free, used to make a donation when they got on the bus, but we aren’t seeing it.”
40th anniversary
Piattran will be celebrating 40 years of serving the county on Saturday, June 11. The celebration will be held in downtown Monticello with giveaways, refreshments, games and bus tours, Trybom said.
“We have some give-aways, some stress-reliever items and lots of things for families,” she said.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.