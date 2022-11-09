MONTICELLO – Piattran is running smoothly and now almost fully-staffed says the interim director Tim Gadbury.
“We hired two drivers and one of them is still on board,” Gadbury told the Transportation Committee on Thursday. “We have 10 drivers and 15 employees and we are right where we need to be.”
Drivers work four 10-hour shifts per week, typically, Gadbury said, so two are off each day.
Gadbury also has rehired a mechanic who had previously worked Piattran for five years, but left for a better opportunity earlier this year. He has since returned to Piattran.
“He has already gotten two or three busses fixed and he is working on getting our vehicles ready for state inspections,” Gadbury said.
Applications for the director’s position are due Nov. 30. The committee is expected to review the applications in early December.