MONTICELLO – Some changes are in store for how Piattran does payroll because of language approved when Transportation Director Jami Trybom was reinstated to her position.
Piatt County Finance Director Linda Leach will be an “extra set of eyes” on payroll for Piattran, the county’s transportation service which Trybom oversees, but specifics will be worked out as the changes are put into effect.
Trybom was fired by the Piatt County Board in October following the release of an audit which indicated she had accepted bonuses which were said to be unauthorized.
The audit, requested by the board, concluded that Trybom had given herself unauthorized bonuses during the last two years. Trybom said the bonus money was due to her because of the (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) CARES Act, which provided extra funding to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Following her release, Trybom hired an attorney and filed a grievance and argued that the bonuses were authorized by county officials.
Following an executive session in December, which featured two new board members in place of former Chairman and District One representative Ray Spencer and District Two representative Shannon Carroll, Trybom was re-instated to her position by a 5-1 vote.
At a Transportation Committee meeting last Thursday, committee members stressed that Trybom’s bonuses were authorized and her firing was an “overreaction” by the previous board.
“The interesting thing is that the previous board chairman, Ray Spencer, signed off on the operating accounts,” said Board Chairman Todd Henricks. “It is his signature on there authorizing the payments.”
Payroll changes
One condition placed on the re-hire was to change the way payroll is administered, and having Leach control the administration of the payroll.
But Piattran Assistant Director Tim Gadbury questioned why changes in the way payroll is currently handled was necessary.
“We did the payroll audit and we have the letters that prove that there were absolutely no errors made in Piattran’s payroll,” he said. “The problem wasn’t broke so why are we trying to fix it?
All of the scrutiny that came down on Piattran’s director for inappropriately giving herself unauthorized bonuses which we all now know that those bonuses were authorized – we have seen the cover letters and seen the packets.”
Gadbury said that officials could provide documentation on how much every employee was making.
“We didn’t do anything wrong, we didn’t,” he said.
Dustin Harmon, operations consultant for Bellwether, the county’s administrative consultant, attended the meeting.
“Just because nothing did go wrong doesn’t mean that there is not an opportunity that something couldn’t,” he said. “The county has a finance officer whose sole duty is to oversee finances and the capacity is there to have an extra set of eyes without expanding. It just adds an extra layer of oversight.”
Piattran Finance Manager Henry Motsegood currently handles payroll duties for the agency.
“If she (Linda Leach) is going to handle payroll, then I don’t need a finance manager here,” Trybom said. “So it’s going to eliminate a position.”
Trybom asked to seek alternatives and committee member Mike Beem said he would be willing to consider alternatives.
“The board voted to have some oversight,” Beem said. “The idea that we have another set of eyes is something that (Piattran staff) should want. The ridiculousness of what has transpired in the three or four months since Jami was let go, and the public perception as much as we all hate to think about that sort of thing, but it serves as protection for (Trybom) as it is for anybody else because if something were to come out six months down the road and you have an extra set of eyes on the payroll, you won’t have to answer to it.”
Henricks also was in favor of Leach signing off on the payroll.
“We want to have proof that you have done nothing wrong,” he said. “This gives you proof to the public that you have done nothing wrong and it is a safeguard. It gives the board the appearance of oversight and proving there was nothing done intentionally.”
While final details are still being worked out, Motsegood will continue preparing the payroll, and committee members assured him that his job would remain safe.
Trybom will provide the county board updates in January and February on the changes to be implemented.