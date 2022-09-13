MONTICELLO – Pending county board approval, the rider fares for Piattran will increase in 2023.
“I went through and researched some documents and I can’t find the last time we raised rates,” said Transportation Director Jami Trybom. “I did find a pamphlet from 2011 with the rates the same as they are now and so I know we have raised them since then.”
Among the changes being considered, is the addition of a charge for senior citizens, who currently can ride for free. Officials are proposing charging $1 for rides in Monticello, and $2 for rides in the county, but outside of Monticello. Out of county senior citizen riders are currently charged $6. That would increase to $7.
“For a charge of $1 or $2, I don’t think that will hinder any seniors from riding,” said Transportation Committee Chairman Todd Henricks.
Piattran’s mission is to provide accessible transportation to the general public that travel within, to, or from Piatt County. It was founded in 1982 and is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation and a local match from the Piatt County Board, individual and township/village donations and contracts with human service agencies.
Trybom also said she is planning to reach out to community groups such as churches to ask if they might sponsor senior rides for a month at a time on a rotating basis.
If approved, adult fares in Monticello would rise from $3 to $4. In county, the rates would increase from $5 to $5.50. Disabled riders would see an increase from $2 to $2.75 in Monticello and $4 to $4.50 in the county. Student fares would go from $2 in Monticello and $4 in Piatt County to $2.75 and $4.50 respectively.
The increases would generate approximately $13,000.
“I have seen a lot of counties raising their rates recently,” Trybom told the transportation committee. “Obviously the price of fuel going up is affecting that.”
“If we look at percentage-wise, it’s not a high percentage that we are raising,” Henricks added.
Committee member Jerry Edwards said he supports the increases.
“The fuel prices aren’t going down much,” he said. “Maybe in the short term, but they are already saying that gas prices are probably going to back up.”
If approved by the county board, the rate increases would take effect Jan. 1.
Grant money
Trybom said that she is on the search for federal dollars that are said to be going to Piatt County for senior transportation, but is not going to Piattran.
“We can’t figure it out,” Trybom said. “When I talked with the Illinois Department of Transportation, there is money called Title XX and Title IIIB which are formula grants, which means Piatt County gets a certain amount based on population. We can’t figure out who is getting that money because that money is to be used for free transportation for seniors.”
There could be money out there being awarded to provide transportation to seniors, but officials do not know what agency, if any, is receiving it.
“I’m on a hunt to find out,” Trybom said.
Safety plan update
Trybom says the agency’s safety plan needs to be updated.
She referenced an Aug. 23 school safety meeting, hosted by Piatt County Emergency Management Agency Director Rob Bross.
“This is something that is brought up a lot because Piattran is written into a lot of evacuation plans for instance at the Mental Health Center, the nursing home, and the Bement nursing home,” she said. “At some point, a discussion needs to be had on priority. Because when we get into the middle of some kind of emergency, we need to know. If a tornado comes through here, or a train has some kind of spillage, I just think that we need to prioritize all of these plans that Piattran is a part of. It is something we need to start thinking about and included in our safety plan.”
Trybom said the current safety plan was updated in 2019 and is coming due to be updated again.
“If both Piatt County nursing homes need to be evacuated, who goes first?” she asked. “
Bross said that it is up to each individual school to be responsible for their emergency operations plan and Piattran was used as an example for schools to use as a transportation option in case of an emergency.
“It is up to each individual school district to develop an emergency plan that meets their needs and it is up to them, the stakeholders, to involve who they wish,” Bross said.
“Schools may reach out to other school districts, Piattran, or other resources for their emergency transportation needs. The Piatt County Emergency Management Agency does not create emergency plans but will assist if requested.”
Bross said included in an update is plans for how to get drivers to assist.
“Let’s say it happens at 6 p.m.,” she said. “How am I going to get my drivers in? We have to have a plan.”
Driver shortage
Trybom said Piattran is also running short of drivers.
Last week, three drivers were out due to sickness or health issues.
Drivers are paid $16 per hour to start. CDL licenses are not required for most of the agency’s buses, although training is required.
“There are no special licenses to drive our 14-passenger buses,” she said. “We are just stretched, as is everyone.”