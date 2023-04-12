MONTICELL0 – Piattran may soon get tougher on no-shows and cancellations if not done in an appropriate length of time before a scheduled pick-up.
The Transportation Committee approved a policy toughening those standards last week.
“This is a policy that says after someone no-shows or cancels three different times when we are at their door between July and June, they will be suspended for a 30-day period,” said Transportation Director Jami Trybom. “We can’t charge them unless they are given the option to be suspended.”
Trybom said that some discretion will be allowed. For instance, if it is someone who only rides once per month, officials will take that into consideration.
“Our Head Start kids won’t be affected because that is just a route that we take and if they aren’t there, we just move on,” she said.
“But if it is like someone in Hammond and we go there and get to the door and they cancel, that is a long trip for nothing.”
Trybom said riders who have scheduled to be picked up, will now need to notify Piattran at least one hour prior to their scheduled pickup if they are going to cancel.
Trybom said the state will begin reviewing all policies and procedures and local officials are tightening up some language in the current manual.