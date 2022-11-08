MONTICELLO – Four downtown Monticello organizations received plaques last Thursday, to commemorate their long-standing buildings.
The Historic Preservation Commission installed the plaques at the Willow Tree at 100 E. Washington, the First Presbyterian Church at 214 S. Charter, the Monarch Events Center at 212 S. Independence and the Steeple Building at 102 E. Lafayette.
“We are commemorating some of the buildings and the architecture of the buildings in downtown Monticello,” said Commission member Maynard Suhre. “It started with the architectural survey of the courthouse square. This is a historic district and we want to do everything we can to let people know about the history here.”
Plaques were placed on three corner buildings in 2018.
“This time, we decided to concentrate heavily on three churches that were in the historic district,” he said. “The Steeple Gallery and the Monarch Events Center were churches and those things change, but that is what those things were at one time.”
Pastor Paul Spangler of the First Presbyterian Church said the church was honored to receive a plaque.
“We are just very proud to be selected,” he said.
In 1842, the church was formed by 10 charter members, making it the second oldest worshipping community in Piatt County. Meetings were first held in the Monticello Court House and later at the Methodist Church.
In 1869, a frame building was built for worship, which cost approximately $4,000 and was located at 447 S. Charter, two blocks south of the current site.
It’s tower was the 1,000-pound bell that is now housed in the current church bell tower. A new church was dedicated in 1907 at the current site.
“It is probably one of the most architecturally unchanged buildings in town besides the courthouse,” Suhre said.
The Historic Preservation Commission is charged with the education, promotion, protection, enhancement, perpetuation, and use of improvements and areas within the city of special character and/or historical interest or value.
The seven members of the commission are residents of Monticello and appointed by the mayor with the advice and consent of the City Council.