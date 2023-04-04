MONTICELLO – License plate readers are coming to Monticello, but Police Chief Rob Bross is stressing that the readers will only be used as a tool for law enforcement.
The Flock Safety system is a camera system whereby a license-plate reading camera will be installed on the edges of town, Bross said.
The readers were approved by the council for the current budget and will be located on South 105, Bridge Street, Washington Street and Market Street.
“This is not some sort of monitoring program where we are waiting behind a computer and waiting for someone to do something silly,” he said. “It doesn’t look for expired registrations, it doesn’t look for moving violations.”
Bross told the city council about an incident a few years ago where a resident was selling a cell phone, but a couple of suspects stole the phone without giving the resident any cash.
“They left in a black two-door vehicle,” he explained. “We didn’t have a plate number but knew they left on Bridge Street. If we had a good vehicle description, we could go into the computer and give as much information about the vehicle as we could – say for instance, a black, two-door vehicle.
“We can view the vehicle, identify the plates and then let’s say the address comes back to Decatur or Chicago, we have a good idea of where we can start sending resources to catch them on their way out.”
Bross said it is purely for investigative purposes.
“We aren’t going to sit there and watch people drive by and say ‘ha ha’ I got you,” he said.
“It is just an investigative tool.”
The city is in the process of getting the proper permits from state and county officials and should be installed later this year.
Business district
Also on Monday, the council amended the boundaries of the business district to include 291 new parcels. That will add a 1% sales tax on eligible items. In 2019, the city created a business district which included 191 parcels of property and rights-of-way in the city.
At the time, the district included parcels of property from North Railroad Street east to Buchanan Street along Bridge Street/West Center Street, and parcels along Illinois 105 from East High Street south to West Marion Street, including blocks of parcels between Park and Buchanan streets.
The tax shall not be applicable to food consumed off the premises where it is sold, other than alcoholic beverages, soft drinks and food that has been prepared for immediate consumption.
It also excludes prescription and non-prescription medicines, drugs, medical appliances, modifications to a motor vehicle for the purpose of rendering it usable by a disabled person, and insulin, urine testing materials, syringes and needles used by diabetics for human use.
The tax would not be on medicine, groceries or vehicle sales.
Beginning on the north side of the original area, the amended area extends north to Illinois 105, Iron Horse Place, and Interstate 72 taking in adjacent properties to Medical Center Drive. Additionally, along North Charter Street the amended area extends north to take in adjacent property to Oglesby Street.
On the west side of the original area the amended area extends west along Bridge Street taking in property adjacent to Green Apple Lane in the westernmost portion of the amended area, and parcels near Opal Drive in the northwestern portion of the boundary.
The southern portion of the amended area takes in parcels south of Marion Street and continues along Illinois 105 taking in properties on the west side of the roadway to the southern corporate boundary of the city.
City officials say they have not heard any opposition from business owners or residents about the proposal.
Water issues
City officials have not yet identified what is causing water issues.
Earlier this month, a resident on County Farm Road reported discolored water and city officials have been working on fixing the problem.
City Administrator Terry Summers and Water Department Leadman Scott Bailey have worked with engineers to investigate the source of the problem.
“We didn’t come out of the meeting with anything definitive, but we are going to isolate different valves and try to narrow the problem and find out what might be causing it,” Summers said. “It’s a work in progress.”