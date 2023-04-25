MONTICELLO – Dog lovers in Monticello will remember this story.
In early April 2022, local social media was filled with stories and sightings of a Labrador running around town. Piatt County Animal Control Officer Lee Larson was called on multiple occasions, but the Lab kept slipping away.
Michelle Lampert, who works at the Animal Hospital of Monticello, was being asked for help and was instantly intrigued by the story.
“She was a beautiful, yellow-white Lab,” she said.
Finally, someone caught the Lab in a back yard and turned her over to Piatt County Animal Control.
“They brought her in and she was extremely pregnant,” Lampert said. “We posted her picture all over Facebook but nobody came forward to claim her.”
Her picture was shared over 1,000 times, Lampert said.
The hospital staff took x-rays and counted seven puppies ready to be born.
Lampert offered to foster the Lab.
Then, on April 19, just after midnight, Lampert and her fiancé were awoken to a noise. The couple discovered that the Lab, now named Georgia, was giving birth.
Final count: 11 new puppies, - seven males and four females - but unfortunately, within 24 hours, one of the puppies died. Still, Lampert had a mother and 10 puppies to look after.
“I had never done anything like that,” she said. “But we cared for them, got to play with them, handle them and we had people in and out of the house constantly, exposing them to different voices, sounds, and people touching and playing with them as they grew up.”
Lampert decided to name them after cities in Georgia.
“I really liked the name Georgia and I had 10 names of cities picked out,” she said. “But then I realized how much they all looked alike. I could not tell them apart to save my life. All were white and tiny. So, I ended up putting colored collars on them and just calling them by the color of the collars such as “Baby Blue” or “Orange” or whatever they were. And that way, the new owners could name them.
When they were old enough, Lampert began the process of adopting them out – all except one. One of Lampert’s co-workers, Eva Wyatt, adopted Georgia.
“They love her and they are always telling funny stories about her and I can relate because I can see the same traits in the puppy that we kept,” she said.
Lampert stayed in contact with everyone who adopted a puppy. Two went to Bloomington and one went to Chicago. The rest are clients at the Animal Hospital.
“I wanted to watch them grow up,” she said. “It’s hard not to get attached to them.”
A DNA test was done on the puppies and they were discovered to be 51% labrador and 49% poodle.
“I assume she was intentionally bred,” Lampert added. “She is quirky. She and all of the puppies are a little weary of people they don’t know and they all have some odd characteristics. They are all very sweet.”
Although it’s been a year, the mystery of where Georgia came from has never been solved.
“We have talked about where in the heck she came from,” Lampert said. “She wasn’t super dirty. She was healthy. We just have no idea.”