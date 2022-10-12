DECATUR - A familiar face in Macon and Piatt Counties is the new Regional Superintendent. Jill Reedy, an eight-year veteran in the office will take over for a departing Matthew Snyder.
Snyder has been in the Regional Superintendent position for 13 years and officially retired September 30, 2022. The Macon County Board has appointed Jill Reedy to serve the remainder of Snyder’s term from Oct. 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
Reedy has spent the past 25 years of her career in a variety of teaching and leadership roles, giving her a wealth of experience and broad perspective of the diverse needs of students across the state of Illinois. She has worked in Quincy and Decatur Public Schools, Sangamon Valley CUSD 9, and during the past eight years as the Assistant Regional Superintendent, has had the opportunity to work with and serve educators in all of the Macon and Piatt county school districts, as well as, provide professional development and support to districts throughout the state.
Reedy ran unopposed in the Primary Election and runs unopposed in next month’s General Election. Although her first full term won’t officially start until July 1, 2023, she is grateful for the opportunity to step into the role early and begin working toward the goals of the Regional Office. Those goals include continued advocacy for education, bringing community agencies and educators together to build systems of support, and to strengthen partnerships that will enhance educational opportunities for all students in Macon and Piatt Counties.
Over the past eight years as assistant regional superintendent of schools, Reedy’s team’s work in childhood trauma and the developing brain has made ROE #39 stand out. The Illinois State Board of Education awarded ROE #39 with one of six state-wide Social Emotional Learning Grants, supporting over 400 schools. Her team also received a Community Partnership Grant to work with Crossing Healthcare, the YMCA, the Salvation Army, and Webster-Cantrell Youth Advocacy to provide services to area schools, offsetting the impact of the pandemic.
Additionally, Reedy has been instrumental in training school administrators in active shooter drills, threat assessment training with law enforcement, and establishing reunification plans.
She has facilitated community poverty simulations and secured speakers for student assemblies to address cyber security and drug abuse.
“I am eager to tell our story. Many are unware of the services the Regional Office of Education provides to the community through our alternative education center, bus driver trainings, licensure and substitute teaching, health life safety inspections, truancy, HiSet testing, and more. We are building a strong team and expanding our services to meet the needs of our students, their families, and the community at large.” She is passionate about bringing community agencies and educators together.”
Retired administrator, Dr. Nancy Brodbeck, will serve part-time as Reedy’s assistant throughout the remainder of the school year. For more information, please call Jill Reedy at 217-872-3721.