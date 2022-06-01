MONTICELLO – On his first day as the administrator of the DeWitt-Piatt County Health Department in 2005, Dave Remmert met with his staff.
“I told the staff I was the least important person here,” he said.
Now, 17 years later, Remmet says he still feels that way and credits his staff for helping him and the two counties, through the coronavirus pandemic.
“Relationships have always been important to me and it takes a while to build that infrastructure you really need to be an administrator in the public health field,” he said. “But I have been at it for 31 years and I enjoyed it and never regretted the decision I made to go into public health. I felt that we were able to serve people very well and I am grateful. The boards that I worked with and the staff I have worked with and the community partners I have worked with, for all of them, I am grateful.”
Remmert retired from his role as administrator at the end of May.
“The past two years have been quite a strain,” he said, referring to his own personal battle with Covid fatigue. “I was starting to have some effects from that. I wasn’t sleeping well. My blood pressure was getting high and I just came to the conclusion that I thought it was time to retire.”
When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March of 2020, Remmert was one of only six administrators state-wide to have two counties in his jurisdiction.
“It was a challenge,” he said. “DeWitt and Piatt are similar, but different. There was a lot to do.”
A replacement for Remmert has not been named, but Piatt County Chairman Ray Spencer said Remmert will be difficult to replace.
“We were fortunate to have him for 17 years,” he said. “I think he did a great job of leading the county through the pandemic. He didn’t overreact. He had a steady hand on the tiller and did a really good job. Everybody was shutting down and nobody knew what to expect. But he kept us informed.”
Remmert said it took a toll.
“Covid has dominated the public health industry and not just me,” he said. “When I say that I have been struggling, I know that others in the profession have as well, including some of my staff. There were hospital workers, school officials, and it affected a lot of people. There has been kind of an exodus from public health officials, but also from the general public as well.”
Even though Remmert is stepping away from his administrator’s role, he doesn’t plan on staying inactive. He and his wife, Lynn live in Monticello, and have two daughters, Hannah (age 27) and Sophie (23).
“It remains to be seen, but I will be doing something,” he said. “I have been interviewing a few different places, and applying for positions in academia, some of which are related to public health.”
Remmert received his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign and his research interests include local public health practice and quality assurance. He serves as a visiting lecturer with the Department of Kinesiology and Community Health at the U of I and has acted as a consultant on several research projects, including most recently, a project investigating the role of public health governance on health status.
He is also a cross country coach for Monticello and in fact, led the Sages to a boy’s state championship in 2019 and a second-place finish for the girl’s squad that year.
“That’s my passion,” he said. “I hope to continue coaching cross country because the kids I work with keep me young. I really enjoy that and we have had some success.”
Dr, Aaron Blakely, Chair of the DeWitt/Piatt Board of Health, said Remmert will be missed.
“Dave left an indelible mark on this agency and on our communities overall,”
he said. “His experiences have ranged from bringing in millions of dollars of funding to deliver needed services to our communities including everything ranging from car seat programs for underserved new parents to creating a new dental clinic serving thousands of Medicaid-eligible residents with nowhere to go for services.”