Rick Ridings Auto donates truck to Willow Tree

MONTICELLO - Willow Tree Missions, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating violence and building stronger families in Piatt County, is receiving a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck to transport donated goods between the Donation Center at the Monroe Street Resale Shop and the newly opened Washington Street Resale Shop.
This purchase was made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois and a substantial donation from Rick Ridings Auto Group. This gift is one piece of the overall progress in opening Willow Tree at 100 E. Washington Street.
“We are delighted to announce one more piece of progress for Willow Tree Resale Shops,” said Jill Maxey, executive director of Willow Tree Missions. “We are so grateful and thankful for the support of our community, especially Rick Ridings Auto Group. There is no way we could be making this much progress without it. Several volunteers were scouting the area for a used truck for us to purchase so we could haul goods between the two resale shops. We were not looking for anything fancy but we need something that is very reliable. Rick Ridings came through for us with an attractive and durable red truck. This will allow us to keep the sales floor fresh as we transport new items to the resale shop on Washington. Please come out and see what we have available.”
Early in 2022 Willow Tree Missions received a $7,500 grant from the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois to purchase a truck and a trailer. A local family donated their 6,000-pound capacity enclosed trailer in June. John Prater, Store Manager, with Rick Ridings Auto Group started looking for a used truck for Willow Tree in August after Kristine Miller, Willow Tree Board President, contacted him seeking his help. John was able to find a great truck, a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck valued at $15,655.
In December, Jill and other volunteers test drove the truck and completed the transaction. The truck will be able to tow the trailer and is a good investment for Willow Tree. Rick Ridings Auto Group took care of the maintenance, repairs, covered tax, title, and registration fees in addition to donating the balance due.
Ridings “Excited”
“We are very excited to partner with Willow Tree Missions and help in providing a reliable truck,” said Rick Ridings, owner of Rick Ridings Auto Group. “Willow Tree is a Christian based organization that helps so many families in our community. When approached by Willow Tree Missions on the need for a truck, we were excited to be able to help an organization that helps so many people.”
In 2021, the nonprofit purchased a former dance studio, which was vacant for more than three years, in the downtown business district.
The current Resale Shop at 351 W Monroe St in Monticello only has 6,000 square feet; this new space at 100 E. Washington St has 26,000+ square feet and will house the second Resale Shop and the Family Service Center.
Proceeds from sales of donated items—such as clothing, home goods, and furniture—at the Resale Shops help fight domestic violence by providing services through the Family Service Center where we offer victims temporary shelter, advocacy, legal assistance, and counseling.
Even with the generosity of Rick Ridings Auto Group, Willow Tree Missions still needs community assistance to complete the project—financially for materials, such as roofing, fire alarm system, tuckpointing, fire wall assemblies, egress windows, painting supplies, electrical supplies, door hardware, and new signage.
Annual Trivia Night
Willow Tree Missions will be hosting the annual Trivia Night Fundraiser on April 1 at 6 p.m. at the Monticello Community Building. Visit https://willowtreemissions.org/trivianight/ to purchase tickets!
This Fundraiser is to support the purchase of a new exterior building sign, remove the old signage, and install four new windows in the apartments. The total project cost is $22,000. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $12,000 between now and April 1.
Willow Tree was awarded one of the Monticello Building Improvement Reimbursement Grants, a value of up to $10,000 for this project.
Willow Tree Missions is currently seeking a full time Director of Services to enhance and expand our client services. Applicants should submit a resume, cover letter, and references to jill@willowtreemissions.org.
Proceeds from sales of donated items—such as clothing, home goods, and furniture—at the Resale Shops help fight domestic violence and abuse by providing victims temporary shelter, advocacy, legal assistance, and support.
To learn more about and donate to Willow Tree Missions, visit https://willowtreemissions.org/.
The Resale Shop and Donation Center can be reached at 217.762.2350.
The Family Service Center can be reached at 217.631.1018. https://www.directorstalkinterviews.com/ameren-corporation---consensus-indicates-potential-4.4-upside/4121079723