MONTICELLO – Rick Ridings Chevrolet Buick, Monticello, has been recognized as a General Motors Mark of Excellence winner, which goes to dealer partners that do an exceptional job for superior sales volume and customer satisfaction.
“It recognizes dealers who exceed in customer expectations,” said owner Rick Ridings. “On the surveys they receive, we are one of the top in reviews in customer satisfaction in both sales and service. You have to meet those two criteria. They also look at reviews on-line and the other thing they look at is how much you exceeded your sales objective on sales, service and parts. We were one of the top dealers in the state that exceeded our sales objective and service and parts. It is a combination of all of those and it shows that we take very good care of our customers.”
The Mark of Excellence plaque is earned by less than 17% of the nation’s Chevrolet dealer franchises and Rick Ridings Chevrolet Buick is one of only 19 in the state of Illinois to receive the honor.
“This is because of our employees and how hard they work at taking care of the customer,” Ridings added. “That is an emphasis I have always had for the past 25 years and we emphasize and look for ways where we can exceed the customers’ expectations. Everybody works hard at that including our sales team as well as our service and parts employees. It is really a total group employee effort.”
Ridings thanked his employees with a ribeye steak cookout last Friday.
“It’s really their award,” Ridings said.
Ridings and Amy Ridings have held the Ford dealership in the Monticello Market since 1996. In December 2020, they announced the purchase of Bill Abbott Inc., a 53-year-old Chrysler and GM franchise.
“We received this after our first full year of being a GM dealer and I think that is special, and they said it was very unusual because usually you have to be in business for several years before most dealers achieve this honor,” Ridings said. “The fact that our team was able to accomplish that the very first year makes it a little more special.”
Chevrolet Sr. Zone Manager Mark Gilbert said the Mark of Excellence honor the dealer partners who have done an exceptional job of earning customers for life.
“Our goal is to put customers at the center of everything we do, and we are so honored to have our efforts recognized by our Mark of Excellence winners,” he said. “The Rick Ridings Chevrolet Buick team did an exceptional job in 2021 and this award is a testament to their entire team’s dedication to make sure every touch point we have with our Chevy customers exceeds their expectations.”
Jonathan Martinez, Chevy District Sales Manager for Central Illinois, said he was proud of the dealership.
“It’s my honor to work with the team each day,” he said. “I’m proud of their accomplishments in 2021 and look forward to seeing where they take the business in 2022 and beyond.”
Ridings also praised the dealership’s customers for being so supportive.
“Your scores are judged on sales and service and it is just not easy to hit all of those at the same time is not easy to do,” he said. Our customers have been awesome. We would not be able to hit those numbers if it weren’t for them. It takes that, too. It takes customers coming in and doing business with us and service with us, so it really takes a lot of people to be recognized for something so important.”