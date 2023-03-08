MONTICELLO – Ridership is up nearly 54% at Piattran in January and February compared to 2022 numbers.
“That’s kind of crazy because in 2022, we were transporting HeadStart five days a week,” said Transportation Director Jami Trybom. “They went to three days a week and we are still seeing an increase.”
“We are averaging an additional 22 rides every Thursday and Friday and about 176 additional rides per month,” said Assistant Director Tim Gadbury.
Trybom said officials have several theories why ridership has increased.
“We have done a better job of educating the public on what services we provide for one thing,” Trybom said. “We do get a lot of what we call ‘one-op’ rides, where we might transport someone who doesn’t ride every day, but just occasionally.”
“We have seen a lot of new names and faces over the last few months,” Gadbury added. “Over the last four or five months, we have heard from people who are new to the community or just never taken advantage of us in the past. I would assume that is due to word of mouth and marketing campaigns.”
Fares also went up Jan. 1 and Trybom reported a 36% increase in revenues due to that change.
New building
Officials are moving forward in hopes of placing a new building on the property at 1925 N. Market in Monticello.
A state grant of $800,000 will be used to put up a 60X80 foot building that will be used to house buses and vans. Last week, city officials came out to take a closer look at the proposed location.
It would primarily house three large buses – the 22- and 26-passenger buses and all three mini vans.
There is no timetable on when ground may be broken for the proposed building or a completion date.