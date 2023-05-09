MONTICELLO – One day after watching Piatt County Mental Health Center’s certified drug and alcohol counselor, Dan Koenigs, discuss recovery with a consumer, Tony Kirkman watched him walk across the center’s parking lot, with the realization that it would probably be another six days before he would have someone support him in his recovery.
“I was thinking about what that guy needs to maintain sobriety by himself,” said Kirkman, the executive director of the mental health center.
The staff did some more research and applied for a Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC) grant through the Department of Human Services in 2021. The grant was approved and when Tia Schum came on board in March 2022, she was named the coordinator of the program.
“This fell into my lap but it has taken me down an amazing road,” Schum said. “Not only in helping me discover more about my community that I grew up in and live in and raise my kids in, but it served as self-discovery for myself. In talking with Dan, I know that it takes a special person to work with those in recovery and now, I don’t see myself doing anything else.”
The primary objective of ROSC is to reduce the stigma of substance abuse issues and eliminate barriers for recovery, Kirkman said.
The program has helped a handful of Piatt County citizens, and the desire is to spread out further to help more residents in need. But the main goal is sustainability, Schum added.
“That is always at the forefront,” she said. “We need to figure out a way to make this sustainable because the grant money is not always going to be there. We don’t want to just offer programs and then, when the grant money is gone wish those who need the help good luck on their own.”
Being able to provide sober recreational activities is a big part of the program, Schum said. One example she points to is Friday night’s “Murder Mystery Train,” in conjunction with the Monticello Railway Museum, and Prevention Week with the Bement Schools.
Schum says a support group meets every Wednesday which includes some of those incarcerated at the Piatt County jail.
“We have five people that regularly show up for it and they have stated multiple times that they look forward to it because they have a place where they can come and be accountable and continue their path to sobriety,” she said. “One told me that he feels welcome to come and not be judged.”
It is the only open support group in Piatt County. Others are closed, Kirkman said. It is the first group associated with the jail and the first group collaborative with the dedicated assistant treatment program at Kirby Medical Center.
Adding DeWitt County
Beginning July 1, the ROSC program will expand to DeWitt County, thanks in part to additional funding from the grant.
It will help replace the DeWitt County Substance Abuse Coalition, which disbanded last year.
Kirkman said that approximately 15% of the adult population has a diagnosable substance abuse disorder. Kirkman said that the ROSC model emphasizes the fact that substance abuse is an addiction and it relies on listening to those in the recovery community to tell officials what they need to help their recovery.
“It is person-centered directed and it encourages those who are in recovery to tell us what recovery looks like to them and what they need to remain sober,” he said. “ROSC says we need you to tell us what you need and what works for you.”
“The world of addiction changes all of the time,” Koenigs said. “It is sometimes hard to tell what the next step is.”
One of the biggest obstacles to recovery is the stigma associated with it, Kirkman added.
“ROSC hits all three parts of recovery – prevention, treatment and the recovery process,” he said. “But we have to help with the stigma of recovery. Addiction is a disease and people don’t choose it. But, it happens and they need help.”
Kirkman said the process of recovery is unique to each individual and often, is not linear.
Schrum said the program will be open to whoever needs it. All are invited to any sober recreational activities.
More information can be found by visiting the Piatt County Mental Health Center website at www.piattmhc.org or by calling the center at 217-762-5371.