MONTICELLO – A Piatt County judge found a Springfield man guilty of the January 2021 murder of a Hammond homeowner, who discovered an early-morning burglary attempt.
Following a bench trial before Judge Dana Rhoades, Jerome Schmidt, 19, was pronounced guilty in Piatt County Court Tuesday morning.
“The evidence does not support that Jerome Schmidt was acting in self-defense, or that he made an overt act of withdrawal from the commission of a forcible felony,” Rhoades said, in announcing her decision.
Two other defendants, Blayton Cota, 20, and a juvenile, were also initially charged with murder. Cota still faces trial, which is scheduled to start April 3. The juvenile testified against Schmidt in exchange for pleading to residential burglary.
Testimony in Schmidt’s trial indicated Schmidt, Cota and the juvenile were burglarizing garages and buildings in Central Illinois on the morning of Jan. 26, 2021, Rhoades said.
Security alert
At around 3 a.m., Linda Brown of Hammond, received an alert on an I-Pad and discovered that three people were peering into the detached garage on the property.
She told her husband, Mike Brown, who got up, put in hearing aids and put on his glasses, and took his Glock pistol to the garage.
There, he cornered Schmidt and Cota and forced them to raise their hands and get on their knees in a corner. When the juvenile, who was trying to hide, made a noise, Brown was distracted and Cota tried to escape. Testimony indicated Brown fired once at Cota, missing him, but then Schmidt, who was still on his knees in the corner, fired at Brown with a stolen 9 mm gun, he had on him.
The first shot apparently hit Brown in the right arm, forcing him to drop his weapon. Schmidt then fired more than a dozen times, hitting Brown at least six times, the testimony revealed.
Rhoades said the fact that the three defendants carried a weapon with them disqualifies them from the lesser charge of second degree murder.
“Michael Brown had three gunshot wounds to his back, which contradicts the testimony given by Jerome Schmidt,” she said. “He had one gunshot wound to the right back and two gunshot wounds to the left lower back. This contradicts Jerome Schmidt’s testimony that Mr. Brown had turned around to aim his firearm at Jerome Schmidt.”
Schmidt testified that the incident happened “very quickly.”
“I am sure that it did happen very quickly,” Rhoades said. “But, I am also sure that it happened very quickly for Michael Brown. He was asleep, was woken up, had to put on his glasses and hearing aid and then found three people in his garage.”
Schmidt did not speak at the hearing, and looked down at the table during the reading of the verdict.
Testimony differed
Rhoades said that deciding what was fact and what was untrue was difficult in regards to the stories the three defendants told.
Schmidt testified in his own defense. The juvenile was awarded a plea deal to testify against Schmidt and Cota invoked his 5th Amendment rights.
However, about an hour-long interrogation by police with Cota was entered into evidence.
Cota, who has a pre-trial court appearance scheduled for March 9, was at first, evasive with the events that occurred early on Jan. 26, but eventually disclosed that it was Schmidt who fired the shots that killed Brown because Brown had fired at Cota and Schmidt “feared for his life.”
Cota told Eric Greenleee, a state police crime-scene investigator who would become the lead detective on the case, that Schmidt explained why he shot Brown after he thought Cota had been injured by Brown’s shot.
“He (Schmidt) told me he loved me” after the shooting, Following the verdict, Linda Brown hugged family members who had joined her in he courtroom.
Schmidt will be sentenced on Feb. 23.