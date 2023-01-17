MONTICELLO – A Piatt County judge found a Springfield man guilty of the January 2021 murder of a Hammond homeowner, who discovered an early-morning burglary attempt.
Following a bench trial before Judge Dana Rhoades, Jerome Schmidt, 19, was pronounced guilty in Piatt County Court Tuesday morning.
“The evidence does not support that Jerome Schmidt was acting in self-defense, or that he made an overt act of withdrawal from the commission of a forcible felony,” Rhoades said, in announcing her decision.
Two other defendants, Blayton Cota, 20, and a juvenile, were also initially charged with murder. Cota still faces trial and is due in court Jan. 23. The juvenile testified against Schmidt in exchange for pleading to residential burglary.
Following the verdict, Linda Brown hugged family members who had joined her in he courtroom.
Schmidt will be sentenced on Feb. 23.
A full story will appear in the Jan. 25 edition of the Piatt County Journal-Republican.