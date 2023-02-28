MONTICELLO – A Springfield man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Hammond man during a burglary gone wrong.
Jerome Schmidt, 19, will serve his time in the Illinois Department of Corrections, following the sentence imposed by Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades Thursday.
“The criminal justice system cannot put a value on human life because a human life is immeasurable,” Rhoades said in announcing her decision.
Schmidt, one of three defendants in the incident, was found guilty of the first degree murder of 64-year-old Michael Brown of Hammond in a bench trial following a weeklong trial in January.
The court received seven victim impact statements, one of which was from Brown’s widow, Linda, who addressed Schmidt during the hearing.
“Jerome, on Jan. 26, 2021, you not only took the life of a kind, caring and gentle man, but you also crushed my faith in humanity,” she said. ”You have referred to my husband as ‘that man’ or ‘that guy’ multiple times in this courtroom, but I feel like you should know a little bit more about who Michael Brown was. Mike was 64 years old and a husband to me for over 46 years, who loved me enough to ask me to marry him twice – the first time on Dec. 24, 1974, and the second time when he returned from Iraq and we renewed our vows on Dec. 24, 2004, which was our 30th wedding anniversary.”
Family man
Linda Brown said he was a father to their two sons and a son to his parents who are still living, a brother to his two brothers, an uncle, and a grandfather to seven grandchildren.
“Mike was a father figure to his band of brothers that he served with in Iraq under his direct command,” she added. “Mike was a teen youth-group leader, a member of the village board and someone who his family and friends could always count on no matter the project.”
Brown said that Schmidt destroyed a family and the entire family struggles with the loss.
“No amount of therapy will ever heal those wounds,” she added. “I still have nightmares and fears that will never go away. The 26th of every month are the most painful. If I manage to sleep, I wake up around 3 a.m. every night. I haven’t had a good night’s sleep without medication since that night.”
Schmidt, who was 17 at the time, but was tried as an adult, did not look at Brown, but bowed his head and looked at the floor.
“I have never seen an ounce of remorse for your acts of that night,” she continued. “From the very first day you were brought before the judge, you didn’t even sit up straight in your chair and spoke rudely to the judge. The demeanor you have shown in this courtroom shows the lack of respect or care for anyone but yourself. You act as if you are a victim, but you are not.”
Testimony in the trial revealed that Schmidt and two other defendants, Blayton Cota, 20, and a juvenile were burglarizing garages and buildings in Central Illinois on the morning of Jan. 26, 2021.
At around 3 a.m., Linda Brown of Hammond, received an alert on an I-Pad and discovered that three people were peering into the detached garage on the property.
She told her husband, Mike Brown, who got up, put in hearing aids and put on his glasses, and took his Glock pistol to the garage.
There, according to testimony from Schmidt’s trial, he cornered Schmidt and Cota and forced them to raise their hands and get on their knees in a corner.
When the juvenile, who was trying to hide, made a noise, Brown was distracted and Cota tried to escape. Testimony indicated Brown fired once at Cota, missing him, but then Schmidt, who was still on his knees in the corner, fired at Brown with a stolen 9 mm gun, he had on him.
The first shot apparently hit Brown in the right arm, forcing him to drop his weapon. Schmidt then fired more than a dozen times, hitting Brown at least eight times, the testimony revealed.
He was eligible for a sentence between 20 and 60 years. State’s Attorney Sarah Perry asked for 55 years.
Schmidt’s public defender, George Vargas, blamed a troubled childhood for Schmidt’s issues, including the fact that he bounced between homes of his mother, father and grandfather.
Vargas asked the court for a sentence of 25 years.
Testifying for the defense, Schmidt’s grandmother, Tammy Williams told the court that Schmidt never had a stable environment as a youth and following the shooting, Schmidt’s demeanor changed in the 10 months before he was arrested.
“He is a very caring person,” she said. “He cares about his brother and he thought his brother got shot (by Brown). He didn’t mean for this to happen. After this happened, he drank, he couldn’t sleep and he outran the police.”
Before being sentenced, Schmidt told the court he was sorry for his actions.
“I never intended to shoot Mr. Brown and even after, I never intended for him to lose his life. I willingly take responsibility for my actions of that night.”
He continued.
“I am truly sorry for the family’s loss and I know words will never repair or help the devastation you guys were put through and I can’t imagine the pain and suffering you are going through. But nobody knows what I go through. I know some people believe it was my intention to shoot Mr. Brown, but it was far from that. It was the worst thing I ever had to do and the worst split-second decision I ever made and I have to live with that decision not just for days, weeks and months, but for the rest of my life. I was dumb, I was negligent, and I was a lot of things, but one thing I refuse to call myself is a murderer. I was a child who did dumb things and was never punished or taught wrong from right. Those actions led to a decision and for that, I am sorry.”
In delivering the sentence, Rhoades said she did not believe Schmidt’s claims that he did not intend to kill Brown.
“He was shot eight times and it seems that you were trying to eliminate a witness,” she said.
Testimony showed that Schmidt had a number of burglaries and thefts on his juvenile record and had a case pending at the time of the incident.
The juvenile testified against Schmidt and accepted a plea bargain and is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 27. Cota’s trial is scheduled to start April 3.