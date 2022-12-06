MONTICELLO – A $4.5 million upgrade to the outdoor athletic facilities at Monticello baseball, softball, soccer and football fields has been approved by the school board.
ATG Sports, based in Festus, Mo., will break ground on the new soccer field later this month, in hopes for it to be completed by mid-April. The football field will be next, with an expected completion date in the summer. The softball and baseball fields are expected to be finished in later summer or early fall.
The upgrades include new turf on all of the fields.
The baseball and softball fields will be the home to Monticello Middle School and Monticello High School softball and baseball teams.
“The amount of use these facilities will get from our community is huge,” said Monticello Superintendent Adam Clapp during a special school board meeting Nov. 29. “For me, it is a great asset for our school, but when you look at the whole picture, it is going to be a huge asset for our community.”
Clapp said hundreds of students and kids will be able to utilize the turf fields year-round.
Those that are expected to benefit include the Monticello High School Marching Sages, to the fitness and physical education students at Monticello High School and Washington Elementary, to the Monticello Recreational T-Ball Leagues and Monticello Recreational Soccer leagues, as well as the Monticello Junior Football League, the Monticello Pirates Soccer Club and Monticello travel baseball and softball teams.
“This really gives our town the facilities that the City has been trying to build the past 10 years,” said Monticello School Board Member Mark Sheppard. “This will be a huge selling point for our community as a whole.”
The new soccer field will be located inside the track. With the existing lights and the installation of new bleachers and a press box, the soccer teams will have a stadium-type venue which will allow for potential night games in the future.
Because architects recommend a 5% contingency, the board approved $4.7 million for the project.
The board of education is also considering a facility building located in the Dwight B. Wilkey Complex, which would house a weight room, concession stand for soccer and track, and restrooms for the Wilkey Complex.
The upgrades will be paid for utilizing revenues gained from corporate personal property replacement taxes (CPPRT), which are revenues collected by the state of Illinois and paid to local taxing bodies to replace money that was lost when their powers to impose personal property taxes on corporations, partnerships and other business entities were taken away.
Sales tax revenue will also be used, Clapp said, to ensure that the Monticello tax rate remains among the lowest in Central Illinois.
Fields can adjust to age levels
The outfield fences for the baseball and softball fields will be “semi-permanent” fencing, which will allow them to be adjusted for different levels of competition, Clapp said. The baseball field will be adjusted so that it will be 310 feet down the foul lines and 360 feet to center field for varsity baseball. The design of the fields will allow the bases and pitching mounds to be adjusted, as well.
That means different levels of teams will be able to play on the field all season long. At this time, that is discouraged because the basepaths are set at 90 feet apart and the mowing scheduled is based on ‘summer season’ schedule. The new turf will allow the district to hold single-day tournaments.
“I want all of these facilities to be year-round facilities,” Clapp said. “They will be the best around and not used by just us, but by others as well.”
Coaches in favor
Clapp said the coaches have been supportive of the changes.
“Our coaches have fully supported these changes,” he added. “They are pumped.”