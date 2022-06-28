MONTICELLO – When tragedy strikes – such as the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in which 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot, school administrators in Monticello meet in an attempt to learn from the situation.
“I know we have policies on active shooter situations,” said board member Zach Hillard. “But with the stuff going on in Texas, do we have the right procedures in place? Is that something we need to look at again? Are we working with local police and response times and who has the rights to the building in such a case. I just want to be as prepared as we can be, although, I understand, you can never be fully prepared.”
School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman, in his final meeting as superintendent, said school administrators discuss plans consistently.
“We are as covered as we can be,” he said. “We have the required school safety meetings with first responders at the start of every year. After every tragic school-related situation, we sit with our administrators and have meetings and talk through any potential issues. We haven’t identified anything extra we can do at this point, but I have talked with (incoming superintendent) Adam Clapp and trying to look at some things. We certainly don’t ignore it, but we are always trying to look at things and new ideas.”
Other business
In other business, the school board will consider replacing two elevators near the cafeteria in the Monticello High School that were installed in either 2002 or 2003.
“They are 20 years old and a family company out of Springfield got the low bid and installed them, but they went out of business three or four years later,” Zimmerman said.
Since then, the district has used Kone Elevators, one of the nation’s largest elevator installation and maintenance companies, to service the elevators for inspections and repair.
“We have reached the point where there are no more parts available for these elevators and at some point, we will be out of compliance and in violation of (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards,” he added.
Kone has provided an estimate of $227,000 to install two new elevators, but another $112,000 will be required by carpenters, electricians and other trades, Zimmerman said. A general contractor will also be hired.
The work will not be done this summer, but the plan is for the school board to approve the project in July and the installation will be done at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
“We have had a very good year, financially, and we do have the money to pay for this and we know once it is done, we will be safe,” he said.
Board President Kevin Frye added support for the project.
“I don’t think we have a choice,” he said.
Tuition waver
The board will also consider granting a tuition waver for the children of non-district employees.
For potential students who do not live in the district, but want to attend Monticello schools, they must pay a tuition, which amounts to approximately $12,000, Zimmerman said.
“During my 15 years here, we have had about five or six instances of that,” he said. “I have seen it as a benefit in the past, and some schools use it as a recruiting tool, for new teachers. Here, I don’t think we necessarily need it as a benefit or a recruiting tool.”
But, Zimmerman estimates that approximately 85% of the area districts have such a waiver.
“I think it is something that is worthy of consideration because we have a couple of teachers that live just outside of the school district who are married and living on family farms who may not want to move away from that,” he added.
Before it can be approved, the Illinois State Board of Education must approve the measure and a public hearing must be held in Monticello.
It is too late to have it approved by the start of the fall school year, but Zimmerman suggested it could be implemented at the start of a new semester.
The school would not be required to transport the student.
“I would estimated we could have 10 students interested, but it would probably be closer to five,” Zimmerman stated. “The potential downsize Is that we have 30 and if that is the case, they would be spread across the district, most likely, and it wouldn’t cause any impact. But if there was some weird circumstance where it would be 30 for a second-grade class, then you would have to add a teacher and that would be an issue.”
The board approved two budget amendments. One adds an additional expense of up to $100,000 for transportation.
“But it won’t be that much,” Zimmerman said. The second adds an additional $9 million to the revenue side, thanks in part to Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax proceeds.
The district accumulated more than $19.8 million last year, and had only budgeted for $10 million.