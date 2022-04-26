MONTICELLO – The Monticello School District will continue its ongoing relationship with the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department, and has renewed an agreement for a school resource officer to spend two days a week in the district.
Lindsey Bross, started as a shared officer in January 2019, splitting her time in school buildings in Monticello, DeLand-Weldon, Bement and Cerro Gordo.
“It’s gone very well,” Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said. “This is our fourth year in the program and we are at the end of our second two-year agreement. We have the SRO in our district two days a week while DeLand-Weldon, Bement, and Cerro Gordo each have one day a week. So, we pay 40% of the cost.”
Zimmerman said that Bross and Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang were guests at the Monticello Rotary Club last week.
“Our sheriff came from the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign School District has SROs in their high school and middle schools,” Zimmerman said. “SROs are placed in schools for two reason. One, to improve the safety of the school, and the second is to build relationships with students. However, in Piatt County, those are switched.
The primary goal is to build relationships. We have four buildings, so she can’t be in every building every day. Our main focus with the SRO program is to have a presence in the school and she has developed some awesome relationships.”
The annual cost to Monticello is about $27,000 per year.
Mental health program
Piatt County Mental Health Executive Director Tony Kirkman thanked the board for the continued partnership with the Piatt County Mental Health Department.
“It was about four years ago, I visited to discuss a pilot program and that came out of a survey we had done about depression and anxiety in youth,” Kirkman said. “We floated an idea about putting in a school counselor two days each week and we are completing our third full school year.”
Kirkman said there have been 833 total consultations, 970 individual counseling sessions and several hundred students served, so far.
Counselor Louanna Miller has “been quite busy,” Kirkman added.
“She is averaging seeing more than seven students per school day,” he said. “I can’t tell you how much of an impact this has had. We had this in place before Covid, but throughout the Covid exposure, we utilized the telehealth program and because of home-based learning, we were able to connect with them. It has been a great partnership.”
Zimmerman agreed.
“We are in the final year of our three-year contact and so at this time next year, we will discuss extending that,” he added.
Melton takes oath
New board member Julie Melton took the oath of office at the Wednesday night meeting. Melton was appointed to the board earlier this month, filling the vacancy of Dave Stanko. She is the Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Richland Community College. Her seat will be up for election in the spring of 2023.