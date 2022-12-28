ATWOOD — A young woman who ran from her home on a cold night last week was found deceased west of Atwood Tuesday afternoon.
Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross confirmed that the person discovered in a field west of the village by volunteers was Karen Fennessy.
The 20-year-old woman, apparently suffering a mental crisis, ran from her family’s home about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
After being unable to find her, family members contacted authorities about 11:15 p.m. They immediately began a search that went on for days in dangerously cold temperatures.
First responders searched in Atwood Dec. 23 to search for Fennessy. That morning, Bross said, police received information that Fennessy was observed in the area of Central Avenue and Kentucky Street late on Dec. 22.
Residents were asked to check their garages, outbuildings, or unlocked vehicles and report any concerns to police by dialing 911.
First responders and others checked several leads during her disappearance but did not locate her until Tuesday.
“First responders would like to extend our condolences to Ms. Fennessy’s family and friends,” Bross said in a release Tuesday night.
Besides his department, others that helped look for Ms. Fennessey were Atwood and Arthur firefighters, Piatt and Douglas county sheriff’s deputies, and the Douglas County Search and Rescue/Emergency Management Agency.