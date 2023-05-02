MONTICELLO – A settlement has apparently been reached between Piatt County and former Piatt County Emergency Services Agency Director Michael Holmes. Holmes accused the county of violating the federal Family and Medical Leave Act by cutting his pay while he was on FMLA leave in late 2020.
In February 2021, Holmes filed suit against the county in the Central District of Illinois District Court claiming federal law was violated when the county informed him that he would be considered “resigned” if he did not return to work with the lesser pay upon the expiration of his FMLA leave on Jan. 25. Court documents indicated his director’s salary of $37,740 was reduced to $16,000 as of Dec. 1, 2020 when the new fiscal year started. The county board effectively cut his salary when it approved the budget for the fiscal year on Oct. 28, 2020.
In his lawsuit, Holmes is asking the court to reinstate him as EMA director at the same rate of salary and benefits as last fiscal year or to a comparable position. It also asks for damages due to economic loss and for court costs.
Holmes was hired in June 2018 and proposed a tripling of his budget for 2019-2020 including a salary bump from $37,740 to $65,000.
He said the increase was necessary to bring the department into a full-time agency.
Following Holmes dismissal, Rob Bross was hired as the EMA director. He resigned last month after taking over as Police Chief in Monticello. Aaron Leynes has been hired by the county as the new director.
The settlement is contingent on approval by the county board, which will meet May 17.
Terms of the proposed settlement were not released and a settlement proceeding on April 27 was closed to the media and public.