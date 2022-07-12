MONTICELLO – Upgrades and an increase in security measures are likely coming to the Piatt County Courthouse.
Sheriff Mark Vogelzang who was appointed to the sheriff’s position a year ago, said he has been compiling a list of changes needed at the courthouse to improve security.
“What happens a lot of times is that you have a critical incident and you are looking at what could you have done differently,” he said. “It’s too late, then.”
First on the list of changes is to replace the current locks on the building with a key fob system.
“This place hasn’t been rekeyed in years and years,” Vogelzang told the Building and Grounds Committee last week. “I think it would be a wise move to address the number of keys out there.”
A preliminary estimate placed the cost to replace the current locks with a key fob system – which would require a card to be scanned for the doors to be unlocked – is around $4,200 Vogelzang said.
“You can set it up where the front door automatically locks at 4:30 every afternoon so that takes the element of human error out,” he added.
Vogelzang is not asking for the internal doors to be switched over at this time.
“That would be very expensive,” he said. “But I think we could get all of those doors rekeyed for each department and then have one master key someplace for the fire department. If something happened, they are going to get in these doors, but it would be nice to have that master key for them to use in case of emergency.”
Piatt County Maintenance Supervisor Doug Winder said the building remains secure, despite the number of keys that may be out there.
“You can’t duplicate those keys,” he said. “You have to go to (the company contracted with the county) to have it duplicated and you have to be on a list that they have and they are very strict about that.”
Vogelzang said it would improve security on several fronts, and would solve any questions about who was in the building after hours, if necessary.
Board Chairman Ray Spencer asked the sheriff how security at the courthouse compared to others.
“We are not up to par with for instance, Champaign County, because they have updated x-ray systems that cost about $30,000,” he said.
Piatt County has a metal detector that is at least a dozen years old.
“It is probably getting close to the end of its life,” Vogelzang said. “I called the company the other day and they said the average is about 10 to 15 years, but as long as it is working, it is fine.”
But there were other things that he is also considering.
“When I took over here, one of the things that worried me was the radio system,” he said. “We had bailiffs in courtrooms and they didn’t have the ability to radio downstairs. So each bailiff has their own radio with shoulder mikes and earpieces. All of our squads have tourniquets and we have had two incidents where deputies had to use those. We don’t have those here at the courthouse so I have those on order should something happen.”
A better camera system is also in the plans to get a wide angle of the street in front of the courthouse.
Vests and tasers for court security are also needed, the sheriff said.
“This is a good conversation to have,” Spencer said. “We can’t wait for something to happen”
“These are excellent suggestions from the sheriff,” said Committee Chairman Shannon Carroll. “The key fob system is great and the tourniquets and tasers are also something we need.”
Catalytic Converter theft
At least three Piatt County vehicles have had catalytic converters stolen, reported Piatt County Mental Health Executive Director Tony Kirkman.
“One of our buses and two of the buses at Piattran have been hit,” Kirkman said.
“It is the first time for us, and I think the second time for Piattran.”
It costs about $1,500 for each catalytic converter to be replaced.
“We have had some conversations with local law enforcement about what to do security-wise,” he said. “That means everything from security cameras to trying to find a more secure location for those buses.”
The main reason that catalytic converters are stolen is because they are valuable to scrap metal dealers. They contain precious metals including rhodium, platinum and palladium.
Monticello Police Chief John Carter also confirmed that Rick Ridings car dealership has also reported thefts.
“The sad part is not necessarily the money, but whoever is choosing to do this, created an unnecessary hardship for 40-plus adults with disabilities and not getting the services and the support they need,” Kirkman said. “These are people with disabilities who rely on the buses for transportation.”