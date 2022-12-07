MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Sheriff’s Department has received a number of tactical flashlights made by First-Light USA in Seymour.
Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang and his deputies received the flashlights last month.
Each member of the department received a T-MAX LE to add to their setup, and the T-MAX LE staff will be training the deputies on how to best deploy and operate the
lights during tactical situations.
The T-MAX LE is designed specifically for law enforcement with powerful & adjustable white light, an LE emergency beacon, an array of colored-LEDs, and a lifetime warranty. The light is ideal as a primary or secondary source of illumination and is easily stowed and secured using one of the multiple mounting options including MOLLE, Belt, and Magnet mounts.
“The flashlight is arguably the most important tool for a law enforcement
officer,” Vogelzang said. “It is a tool that we always need at night, but there are so many times that those working day shift need the flashlight as well. I appreciate First Light USA coming out to present the flashlights to our department. We’re grateful to have a local business such as First Light USA donate such a great product that is so important to the safety of both our deputies, as well as those that we serve.
First-Light USA CEO, David O’Malley stated, “As we head into 2023, we want to be more active in supporting our local communities, particularly the police and sheriff departments that serve us. Many of these local LEO’s have been instrumental in supporting us along the way and we are happy to have an opportunity to give back.
Special thanks to Sheriff Mark Vogelzang and Sgt. Mark Olsen for their hospitality on our visit. We hope the new lights will be useful tools in helping keep them safer on the job.”