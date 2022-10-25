MONTICELLO – Piatt County Board Chairman Ray Spencer has issued a caution to District Three Board Member Randy Shumard for being in violation of the county’s resolution on board member civility following Shumard’s response to a post on social media last week.
During a Friday morning special meeting of the county board, Spencer referenced a Facebook post. In response to a Piatt County resident, Shumard responded “Any one that thinks that Ray Spencer is the best, you’re a piece of _ _ _.”
“I don’t think that is appropriate behavior for a board member,” Spencer said at the meeting on Friday. “I don’t think we ought to be treating the public that way. They have rights too and they are citizens. I just want you to be on notice.”
Spencer asked for an apology, but Shumard refused.
“You have your opinion and I have my opinion,” he said.
“You can say things about me, but not about the public,” Spencer argued. “It’s not right…. It’s terrible. It’s conduct unbecoming of a board member.”
Shumard did not engage Spencer in an argument, but later that day, Spencer sent a letter to Shumard advising him that he was formally being “cautioned” for his post.
In the letter which was sent to all county board members, as well as County Clerk Jennifer Harper and County Board Secretary Keri Nusbaum, and obtained by the Piatt County Journal-Republican, Spencer told Shumard he was invoking his discretionary authority as chairman to caution him.
“Your lack of contrition in the board meeting as well as your original social media posts were attempts to demean others for expressing concerns and thereby may have limited the expression of opinion in violation of the board resolution,” he wrote.
Spencer again urged Shumard to apologize to the Piatt County resident.
“Please note that as per our policy, a caution by the chair for a first offense may be followed by removal from the proceedings for any further offense,” Spencer added.