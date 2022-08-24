MONTICELLO – The St. Jude Monticello to Peoria Run marked its 10-year anniversary earlier this month, and collectively nine runners traveled nearly 100 miles.
The run started at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 5 and reached Peoria at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 6.
Co-planner Tricia Shaw said participants felt increased community involvement this year through the sale of raffle tickets, “some really generous corporate donations and our downtown send off.”
“We also had our most successful St. Jude sale to date, the Orange Out Game at MHS, and a glow bingo event,” Shaw said. “Each runner raised a minimum of $1,500 to participate.”
This year they passed the $500,000 mark in cumulative donations, by pledging $77,000.
“We felt increased community involvement this year through the selling of raffle tickets, some really generous corporate donations and our downtown send-off,” Shaw added. We also had our most successful St. Jude sale to date, the Orange Out Game at Monticello High Schooland a Glow Bingo event.”
Each runner raised a minimum of $1,500 to participate.
“We began our journey from the community building and really appreciate the crowd who came out to cheer on the runners.”
Co-planners Shaw and Mary Alexander and treasurer Janna McGiles were all part of the team when it was founded by Shaw 10 years ago in honor of her niece and St. Jude patient Halle Bloom.
“To celebrate this milestone and to know we’ve made it 10 years is really profound,” Shaw said.
St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.