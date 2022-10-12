MONTICELLO – A newly-formed state agency will likely lease an office from the county in the Piatt County Building at 1115 N. State St. in Monticello.
Chris Erwin, the District 6 Supervisor at the Office of Statewide Pretrial Services met with the county’s Building and Grounds Committee last week, and asked permission to rent a vacant office at the building.
The Illinois Supreme Court created the Office of Statewide Pretrial Services in August of 2021. The OSPS is setting up services in 69 counties with a goal to be operational in those counties by Jan. 1.
Erwin said he will oversee Champaign, Douglass, Piatt, Moultrie and DeWitt counties.
“After an arrest, an officer will interview the defendant at the jail, take it back to the office, verify it and file a report for the judge, the state’s attorney’s office and public defender,” Erwin said. “The second part is supervision, drug screening and to make sure the defendant shows up to court and those types of things.”
Erwin told the committee that an officer would like to start Oct. 12 and asked permission to move in prior to the lease being approved.
The committee recommended approval and the full county board will vote Oct. 12.
The OSPS will move into the office currently occupied by Coroner Troy Dunn. Dunn’s office will be moved next to the morgue.
“We have the space and I thing that this is a great service that will be provided,” said Committee Chairman Shannon Carroll.
The agency requested to pay a rate based on $12 a square foot. Officials estimated the square footage of the office at 180 square feet.
In other business, Mental Health Director Tony Kirkman told the committee that the 25-year-old metal roof on the Mental Health building is needing repairs.
“We have to look at resealing some fasteners,” he said. “Also, the insulation is pretty thin and that needs to be fixed, as well.”
Kirkman also showed interest in solar panels being placed on the roof in the future.