MONTICELLO – After crossing the finish line at Detweiller Park in Peoria to secure an individual state championship in the girls’ Class 1A race, Monticello senior Mabry Bruhn held off on the celebration with friends, family and coaches who had gathered to greet her.
Before she could do all of that, she returned to the finish line to congratulate the 257 other girls who had competed as they crossed the finish line.
“I know a lot of the girls and a lot of them are from our area so I have become friends you might say, over the past four years,” she said. “I was able to see the girls I have competed against for four years and I really enjoyed congratulating them because to finish a race like that, you have to do really well.”
It wasn’t something lost on Monticello Athletic Director Dan Sheehan.
“This further defines you as a person and a champion at heart,” he told her during an all-school assembly in her honor at Monticello High School on Thursday. “Day in and day out, you lived up to our motto, ‘Best is the standard.’”
Bruhn placed first in the three-mile run with a time of 17:08.43, which was 18 seconds faster than freshman Sundara Weber of Sandwich. Behind her effort, the Sages placed 15th as a team.
“Distance running is an unusual sport,” said Monticello cross country Coach Dave Remmert. “It requires unusual discipline. It is difficult and it is challenging. Nobody naturally gravitates toward being a long-distance runner.”
Top 15 finisher
Bruhn finished 13th in the state as a freshman, (state championships were not held due to Covid during her sophomore year), ninth as a junior and winning it all as a senior.
“But she evolved in other ways, too,” Remmert said. “She started out struggling with pre-race jitters and anxiety. She would lead the first mile, but only to be caught behind by other competitors. Now, she is patient and lets the race come to her, letting her strength of endurance and character to destroy her competitors.”
Sheehan said he first remembers hearing the name Mabry Bruhn in 2018, in his second year as Monticello’s athletic director and knew that good things were in her future when she helped lead the squad to a second-place finish at the state finals as a freshman.
“This past fall, you could see the confidence and maturity in Mabry as a senior,” Sheehan said.
She claimed individual titles at the Illini Prairie Conference Meet, the Amboy Columbus Day Meet, the IHSA Regional, and IHSA Sectional.
At the finals, with wind gusts up to 60 mph and heavy rains settling in after the start of the race, Bruhn stayed with the pack for the first mile and then separated herself from the pack in the second mile.
History made
She becomes the first female in Monticello High School to be crowned state cross country champion.
“She has etched her name in school history as the most decorated female cross country runner to date at MHS,” Sheehan said. She is the 14th student to be named a state champion in a sport.
“Your hard work, dedication, and commitment has paid off. You have been a pleasure to watch and we could not be more excited for you, your family and your teammates to call you a state champion.”
Members of the public and the elementary students were in attendance at the assembly.
“It’s really cool to be able to have the community and the school out here because they have been supporting me throughout high school, so it is really awesome to see everybody come together,” Bruhn said.
Bruhn said a lot has happened to her since she won the championship, but the all-school assembly will rank at or near the top.
“Honestly, just being able to see everybody at one time,” she said. “It really feels good to win a state championship because it is a goal I have had throughout my entire high school career. To be able to pull it off as a senior is really special. I really like bringing the pride for the community and my family back here.”
A college decision is coming soon, Bruhn said, and then, she will begin preparing for the spring track season.