MONTICELLO – Due to the annual Veteran’s Day parade and a Veteran’s March in downtown, please be aware of the following street closure notices for next Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12.
Friday - Independence from Livingston Street to Main Street, Main Street from Independence to Charter, and the three remaining sides of the Courthouse Square (Charter, Washington, State) will be closed to parking and traffic beginning at 3 p.m. for the remainder of the day/evening.
Saturday - The four sides of the Courthouse Square (Charter, Washington, State and Main) will be closed to traffic and parking from the previous evening until 1 p.m. for the Veterans’ Day march. Please note, part of this event involves participants traversing on sidewalks around the square and outlying streets leading up to the square. Please keep sidewalks clear of signs, tables and chairs. Once the march has ended, the State Street and Washington Streets will be opened back up to traffic and parking.