MONTICELLO – Jack Brown started thinking about owning his own business when he was a middle school student at Monticello.
“I started mowing lawns but as you grow older, it is a tough business to keep going,” said Brown, now a senior as he stood behind his booth at the fourth annual Sangamon Valley CEO Trade Show at the Siever’s Center at Monticello High School last Thursday.
But he always had a love for the agriculture industry, especially the business and management side. So, he founded JB’s Seasoning. featuring spices in Parmesan-Garlic, BBQ, and an All-Purpose spice.
“I am having fun with it,” he said. “It’s exciting to put all of this time into it and actually see it come to fruition. When I saw this class, I knew it was perfect to learn because I want to go into business on my own some day and this is a start.”
Addison Bartlow specializes in ag photography and she started Addie B. Photography.
“It’s definitely exciting,” she said. “This class got me out of my comfort zone and helped me start a business that I can continue to grow.”
These were two of nine businesses developed and led by students in the Sangamon Valley CEO program.
It’s a business course for high school seniors from Monticello, Argenta-Oreana, Bement, Cerro Gordo and DeLand-Weldon.
During the first semester, the students work together to create a business to raise funds. Those funds are then distributed through the form of grants approved by the program’s 12-member board of directors to fund the student’s individual projects during the second semester. Thursday’s trade show was the culmination of the semester’s work.
“It’s a lot of fun, but a little nerve-racking,” said senior Rose Talbert, who founded RTE Tiaras. She makes comfortable and stylish tiaras that can be worn with any outfit.
“I have put in the work and I love how everything has turned out,” she said. “My goal is to see tiaras being worn with everyday wear and not just formal occasions, but I am excited about the future and the experiences this class has brought me.”
Each student is paired with a professional mentor that meets with them once per month.
CEO students interact with more than 70 area businesses.
They tour facilities, interview business professionals, and learn best business practices. Business visits and professional guest speakers provide an eye-opening experience, as students are able to explore and learn about local companies.
Each student creates a business and financial plan for their individual business venture.
“The class has really helped me grow,” said Madison McMahel, of M&M Designs. She can create a phone case that suits your style by customizing the back. Consumers can choose from an existing design or have one personalized by Madison.
“I feel much more comfortable communicating now and that is so important when it comes to running a business,” she said. “I just feel like I have come a long way since we started.”
“It’s exciting,” said Drew Sheppard, also a senior and the founder of Drew’s Dribble Drive & Jam. He has taken his vast experience as a Monticello athlete and is using it to train the next generation of athletes in the community. His goal is to develop great basketball players while also instilling important character traits and teaching life lessons.
“This trade show is the culmination of all of the hard work we have put in,” he said. “I am excited to really get this off the ground and see where it leads.”
Less than three weeks after publicly announcing he was accepting students for his clinics, he signed up 13 athletes.
For Sarah Jane German, it’s even more personal. She just celebrated the fifth anniversary of founding Cure ACC, with a mission of providing the necessary mental and physical support for those diagnosed with and affected by terminal cancers, specializing in Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, by providing care products and breaking the stigma around cancer.
“It’s not just a business for me,” she said. “This is my way of giving back to the oncologists and surgeons that have impacted my life.”
Her mother died of cancer when Sarah was just 12.
“This class has been amazing and has really boosted awareness about my story and what I am trying to do,” she said. “I hope to continue with this for a long time.”
John Freese, a senior at Cerro Gordo is the owner/operator of John’s Lawn Services.
“I mowed for both of my neighbors last year and enjoyed it,” he said. “I knew about the program because my mother was involved as a mentor and now she is an investor and so, I knew what a benefit this class would be.”
The facilitator of the program, Lisa Sheppard, said the nine students, which also include Ava Cheatham and Charli Ulbright from Argenta-Oreana have worked hard all year.
“They started by working together on a class project and did a really nice job and came together nicely as a team,” she said. “They also each do things on their own to make their businesses last a long time and I am really proud of all of them.”