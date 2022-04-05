MONTICELLO – Jacob Tackett had his own very good reason for giving blood during the Monticello High School Blood Drive last Wednesday at the Siever Center.
“I have never done it before,” he said. “And, I am getting a tattoo soon so I thought now might be a good time.”
Tackett, who last week signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field for Illinois Wesleyan (see story on B2), was one of about 70 students who signed up to donate blood on Wednesday, which was organized by the Monticello Student Council and American Red Cross.
Two students – seniors Elise Devore and Sophie Happ – were chosen by Monticello High School teachers to co-chair the event.
“They both are very involved with not only this, but with many other things around the school,” said Student Council Sponsor Amber Allen.
Both are members of the Monticello Student Council. Devore is the president.
“I feel super good to be able to help out and I’m super excited about today,” she said. “I didn’t feel a whole lot of stress. I’m just excited to see so many people get involved.”
Happ described the experience as “fun.”
“I have been working the blood drive almost every year and so it is really an exciting opportunity to be one of the co-chairs and help such a worthy cause,” she added.
In January, the Red Cross announced that the nation is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade, citing a drop in blood drives due to the pandemic. The organization said that the national blood crisis is threatening patient care and forcing doctors to make tough choices about who is able to receive blood transfusions.
“Everybody needs blood at some point in their lives,” Devore said. “Nationwide, every two to three seconds, someone needs blood so it is really necessary that we get as many people involved.”
Donors must be at least 16 years old to give blood.
“We really appreciate anyone who comes out and donates,” Allen said. “We see a lot of a great sense of giving attitude from our students. They come in wanting to save lives. They are volunteering as 16, 17, and 18 year-olds.
“And it’s educational as well. We are here at the Sievers Center so our younger kids also get to see blood drives being set up and running. They have lots of questions so its good for them to see that and get those questions answered.”
“Knowing that what we are doing makes such a difference and helps people in need gives me a great feeling,” Happ added. “It feels really good to do something so important.”