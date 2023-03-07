MONTICELLO – Marisa Macduff once told her mother, Connie Gyor, that she felt her purpose in life was to help people. Although Marisa died of an accident drug overdose in 2016, her story is still helping people, Gyor says.
Marisa, 20, attended college in Lombard and on May 11, was out with a new group of friends.
“They were using cocaine,” Gyor said, “and the cocaine was laced with fentanyl.”
Gyor never thought that any of her children would feel the need to experiment with drugs. She talked with them about substance abuse and told them they could talk with her about anything. She never thought something so awful would happen.
And she doesn’t want any other family to go through what she and her family went through. Following Marisa’s death, Connie and her family formed a not-for-profit called “Marisa’s Purpose: Faith, Hope and Love.” It’s purpose is to spread the message about dangerous drugs and educate both youth and adults about the consequences.
Last Tuesday, Marisa’s Purpose partnered with the Piatt County Mental Health Center to organize a parent presentation at Monticello High School. The presentation, from Anthony Alverado and Nadine Machkovech of “We All Rise Together,” a non-profit grassroots organization from Appleton, Wisconsin, aims to promote positive mental health and prevent substance abuse.
“We educate, engage, and empower young people to use their voices for change through four essential educational programs,” Alverado said.
They also spoke to Monticello students at assemblies earlier in the day.
Open discussions
Programs such as this are so important to open discussions about drugs, substance abuse and mental health, Gyor said.
“I have people calling all of the time asking about resources and I have a large amount of resources available to people, depending on their situation,” she added. “The only way out of this is to be educated and inform them about the dangers of trying dangerous drugs. Once you try it, you are hooked.”
Gyor says she reached out to youth as early as possible – even as early as sixth grade. Programs are also held for parents.
“That way, they can connect the dots with their kids,” she said. “That way, they understand the dangers and misconceptions that are out there.”
Alverado and Machdovech talked to parents for more than an hour on Tuesday, speaking from experience. Both have struggled with addiction, and overcame it, in part, by speaking of their own experiences and struggles.
“We All Rise Together” was started in 2013 and although their public appearances and travel was slowed in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Alverado and Machdovech have returned to sharing their stories throughout the country. Machdovech told the parents that youth should be made to feel that they are not alone
“It was just 10 years ago that I felt like I didn’t want to be here and I didn’t want to deal with the daily life and the stresses that kids deal with,” she said. “And I feel like that is nothing compared to what the kids deal with today. When I was growing up, I didn’t open up and I didn’t talk with anybody because I thought everyone else had it together, but that was just a façade.”
She was invited to a party as a freshman in high school.
“Just saying ‘no’ isn’t that easy,” she said. “After that, the party didn’t stop. I found the perfect mask I could hide behind.”
Eventually, a family member gave her a prescription pill and soon, she became hooked on prescription medicines.
“That led to heroin abuse,” she said.
At the age of 20, her sister, stepped into her life and helped her get control. A close friend died of an overdose and it convinced her to clean up her life.
“I decided to go into long-term recovery even before I was of legal age to step into a bar,” she said.
Alverado also fought addiction and just recently, celebrated 10 years of not drinking alcohol. Just three years ago, he lost his son in the very same way Marisa died – an accidental overdose from cocaine laced with fentanyl.
“Before the pandemic, one in three households are affected by addiction and mental health issues,” he said. “”I would guess that especially after Covid, that number is now more like three out of three.”