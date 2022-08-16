MONTICELLO – The Monticello Summer Singers will hold its annual concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Monticello United Methodist Church, 2020 West Washington St. with refreshments following.
Each year, voices from Monticello and the surrounding area rehearse during the summer to prepare for a concert of popular, traditional and patriotic music. The community choir is directed by Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner and accompanied by Gloria Cardoni.
“We do a variety,” Stoner said. “We do some patriotic stuff. We do some pop music. We do some folk music. We do a couple of spiritual things and we always do a salute to the Armed Forces.”
About 30 performers are in the group, which has been around for approximately 14 years.
“It is a highlight for me,” Stoner said. “It’s nice to be able to work together with people in the community.”
Stoner, who spent three decades as a band director and music teacher in Monticello, also led the Parkland Community Band for nine years before retiring when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
“This gives me something to keep me busy dealing with music,” he added. “I always enjoyed being creative and enjoying the music.”
There is no charge for admission to the concert at the church.
Selections for this year’s show include “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” written by Duke Ellington and Bob Russell; “Try to Remember,” written by Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones; choral highlights from “Grease,” arranged by Roger Emerson; “Swing Down, Exekiel!” by Greg Gilpin; “Heaven Bound,” by Bert Stratton and Vicki Courney; “Swinging On a Star,” by Jimmy Van Heusen and Johnny Burke; “Blowin’ In the Wind,” by Bob Dylan; Medley from ‘Oklahoma’ by Rodgers and Hammerstein; “I Once Had a Dream,” written by John Jacobson and John Purifoy; “Land of the Free,” by Michael and Angela Sounders; “Blades of Grass and Pure White Stones,” composed by Orrin Hatch, Lowell Alexander and Phil Naish; and “A Tribute to the Armed Services” arranged by Lloyd Larson.
“We just want everybody to come and enjoy the music,” Stoner said. “This group has worked hard to put together a great show and we are excited about it.”